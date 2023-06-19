Home and Away spoilers: Will Remi Carter ask his parents for money?

Remi Carter faces a dilemma when Lyrik need money to fund the recording of their new album on Home and Away...

Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) has a plan for Lyrik to record a NEW album on Home and Away.



Remi is hoping it will mean less time on the road, being away from his girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).



However, the band are going to need at least $12,000 to fund the recording of the album in a studio.



Remi and band mate, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), start brainstorming possible ways to raise the money.



When Eden suggests Remi could ask his wealthy parents for the money, he refuses.



WHY won't Remi approach his parents for help?

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) approaches copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) for an update about the case of Andrew Lawrence (Joshua Hewson).



Cash reveals a neighbour has come forward.



The neighbour admits that she never saw teenager Andrew around.

But there was definitely an older man living at the house where Justin previously found Andrew in a semi-conscious state.



Cash uses the neighbour's description to ID the stranger, Archie Lawrence.



Andrew's dad!



But there's a terrible twist...



Archie died three weeks ago!



Can Justin bring himself to break the terrible news to Andrew?

Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) wants to try and do more to help Andrew, who has been living at the Morgan house since Justin rescued him.



Although she found it difficult being around the troubled teenager at first, Leah is now ready to go the distance for the lad, who now appears to be all alone in the world.



Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) offers to help Andrew with his reading and writing.



But without Andrew's school records, they have no idea about his level of education or if he has even attended school before...

