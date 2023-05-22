Home and Away spoilers: Xander Delaney has SURVIVOR'S GUILT...
Airs Monday 29 May 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) has survived after an attack by thugs on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
However, the paramedic is far from recovered...
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Xander struggles to handle the horrible news that his ambulance partner, Jamie, died at the scene of the ambush.
Xander is crushed.
He may be alive but Jamie is not...
Xander's policewoman sister, Rose (Kirsty Marillier), keeps an anxious vigil at his hospital bed.
But as Xander is haunted by traumatic dreams, it looks like he has a LOT of healing to do, both physical and psychological...
Meanwhile, Rose is trying to put her bust-up with boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), aside for the sake of Xander.
But it's clear their relationship is in BIG trouble.
Mali didn't approve of Rose's mission to track down the thugs, while her brother remained in a critical state in hospital.
However, Rose is not about to let Mali judge her for doing her job.
Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) reckons the couple need to talk through their problems.
Unfortunately the peace talks between Rose and Mali don't go so well...
Justin Morgan (James Stewart) seems convinced he will be sent to prison for attacking the innocent man he thought acted inappropriately with his teenage daughter, Ava.
Garage boss Justin starts getting his affairs in order.
Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) is thinks Justin is jumping the gun.
But he remains convinced that his days of freedom are numbered...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.