Home and Away spoilers: Xander Delaney romances Stacey!

Xander Delaney shows Stacey that he's got all the right moves on Home and Away!

Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) may have found himself a new girlfriend in the shape of Stacey Collingwood (guest star Maleeka Gasbarri) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Xander is pleased to see Stacey putting down roots in Summer Bay.



She's landed a job as the new trainer at the local gym.



After the medical EMERGENCY that ruined their first date, paramedic Xander asks Stacey out on a second date!



Stacey is impressed as Xander romances her down by the beach.



It's not long before things totally heat-up between the pair and they find their way to Xander's bedroom!



Let's just hope that Xander's policewoman sister, Rose (Kirsty Marillier), doesn't crash their date this time!

Xander scores a second date with Stacey on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) are facing the dilemma of how to raise the $2000 they now owe angry Salt manager, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) after the cancelled Lyrik gig.



Band manager Justin reckons Lyrik should play some extra gigs at Salt for FREE to make up for the lost income.



But that's hardly fair, since it was lead singer Theo who was a no-show and caused the gig to be cancelled.



Theo is determined to face-up to the music and raise the money himself.



He just needs Justin's help...



How will Mackenzie react when she discovers Theo and Justin are proposing an impromptu gig outside on the balcony at Salt?



Will the guys with their guitars be a HIT... or MISS?!

Justin and Theo put on a gig at Salt on today's episode of Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) tries to get to the bottom of what's troubling his sister, Mackenzie.



It's not just Justin, Theo and the unreliability of Lyrik getting on her nerves.



Both Dean and his pregnant girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), are both aghast when Mackenzie comes clean and admits what's really going on...

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5