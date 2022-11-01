Home and Away spoilers: Ziggy Astoni clashes with boyfriend Dean over the pregnancy...

Ziggy Astoni snaps with boyfriend Dean when he becomes overprotective about the pregnancy on Home and Away

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) is having to deal with a whole lot of morning sickness right now on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But car mechanic/surfer Ziggy is determined not to let her pregnancy hold her back from every day life stuff.



However, after some public vomiting and with her pregnancy hormones taking her for a ride, Ziggy starts to struggle with her condition.



Her body just won't seem to give her a break!



Ziggy's boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), is wary of stepping out of line.



But after he tries to push Ziggy to accept her new limitations, Dean finds himself kicked out of the bedroom... and spending the night sleeping on the sofa!



A despondent Dean starts to wonder what happened to their agreement to go through the challenges of the pregnancy together as a team?

Xander secretly sets his sister Rose up on a dating app on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

After the embarassment of having his sister, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), attempting to play Cupid for him, Xander (Luke Van Os), decides to get his own back.



Xander and hospital colleague, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) play a prank on Rose... and pretend to be dating!



The medical mates continue their trail of mischief by secretly setting single Rose up on a new dating app called Smoulder!



When Rose's phone starts to relentlessly ping with notifcations from potential admirers, will she guess WHO is behind her surprise dating profile?

John is suspicious about the connection between Heather and Marilyn on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

John Palmer (Shane Withington) refuses to believe that it was his ex-wife, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) who slashed his car tyres.



Despite Marilyn confessing to the crime, John asks for the police charges to be dropped.



Investigating police officer, Rose, tries to get to the bottom of what's going on with Marilyn.



But Marilyn won't reveal anything further.



Meanwhile, John becomes convinced that Marilyn is protecting the REAL culprit, Heather Fraser (Sofia Nolan), for some reason.



Are both Rose and John getting closer to discovering the true connection between Marilyn and Heather?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5