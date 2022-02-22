'Neighbours' spoilers: Aaron Brennan goes on the ATTACK in a jealous RAGE!

Aaron Brennan (played by Matt Wilson) is not happy with his husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) at the moment on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Trouble first brewed between Aaron and David when the couple disagreed over whether to pursue legal custody of David's brother, Leo's (Tim Kano) baby daughter, Abigail.



Aaron was heartbroken after Leo changed his mind about giving-up Abigail at the last minute.



But to add insult to injury, Aaron has now discovered that David has been confiding in his hospital co-worker, Dean Covey (Travis Cotton) about the couple's recent personal drama.



As David continues to spend more time with Dean (he can't really help it, since they both work at Erinsborough Hospital), Aaron becomes suspicious that the friends are getting a bit too close for comfort.



Aaron wants some boundaries set.



He doesn't want David discussing their personal life with Dean.



However, after yet another bust-up with Aaron, a stressed-out David confides in Dean once more.



And when Aaron catches the pair looking cosy together, it all kicks off!

Are David and Dean getting a bit too close for comfort on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) has found herself in a whole lot of trouble after the fire at Erinsborough High School.



Even though it appears she really is innocent and is not the local firestarter, news about the teenage schoolgirl's arrest has not done any wonders for her reputation.



Mostly though, Zara feels betrayed by her nearest and dearest who all believed she was guilty of such terrible doings.



Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) has kept threatening to send her wayward daughter back to Cairns.



Unfortunately, Amy may regret her threat after Zara goes MISSING for real!



Zara leaves a note behind, claiming that everyone is better off without her...



Amy suddenly fears for Zara's safety.



As the police and the rest of Ramsay Street start a search, will they find runaway Zara before it's too late?

Zara lashed out at mean girl Aubrey in the aftermath of the school fire on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5