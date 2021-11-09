'Neighbours' spoilers: BLAST-FROM-THE-PAST for Paul Robinson!

Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) hasn't had any contact with his half-brother Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) in 30 years on Neighbours (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Things didn't end well between the brothers when Glen sued Paul after falling off the roof at Lassiters!



But now Paul is convinced he has seen Glen in Queensland, where Paul and his estranged wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) have travelled to for a Lassiters business conference.



Paul shares his theory about Glen with his sister Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell).



But she just can't believe the coincidence of Glen being in Queensland at the time as them.



Paul decides to get his private investigator on the case.



But is Paul about to come face-to-face with Glen himself...

Terese is rescued by Paul's half-brother Glen on today's episode of Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Terese is struggling to keep it together in Queensland.



She'd rather be anywhere else than having to work side-by-side with estranged husband Paul, who she has mixed emotions about.



It's all been getting to Terese and the recovering alcoholic has fallen off the wagon...



Terese finds herself drunk and distraught on the beach.



Luckily a stranger comes to her rescue and helps a drunk Terese back to her hotel room.



But how will Terese react if she discovers the TRUE identity of her rescuer?

Kyle and Roxy get some unwelcome intimacy coaching advice from Sheila on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) is not impressed when his gran Sheila (Colette Mann) takes it upon herself to offer him and girlfriend Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) some intimacy coaching!



Without giving too much away, Roxy has hinted to Sheila that she and Kyle are missing a spark in the bedroom and she's keen to rev up the relationship.



But as Sheila's intimacy coaching tips get underway, both Kyle and Roxy are soon desperate to wrangle out of the awkward situation!

Busted! Toadie catches Mackenzie and Hendrix in the act on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) and her boyfriend Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) can't seem to catch a break.



No sooner have the couple FINALLY made it into the bedroom for some frisky fun at Number 30, when they are interrupted by a rather embarassed Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney)!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5