Neighbours spoilers: Chloe Brennan invites Kiri to move into Number 24!

Chloe Brennan offers Kiri the spare room at Number 24... but which Ramsay Street resident is not happy about the move on Neighbours?

Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) strikes up a fast friendship with Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) on Neighbours.



And a couple of Ramsay Street residents aren't going to be too happy about it on today's episode of the Aussie soap!



Kiri beat a hasty retreat from Erinsborough and returned to River Bend after her short-lived romance with Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes).



But she's back on the scene after Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) hires Kiri as his new Events Manager out at the winery.



Leo's co-worker, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) is thrown into a spin when he comes face-to-face with his SECRET long-lost daughter again.



How is he going to cope working with Kiri every day at the winery, while keeping the truth about their connection from her?



Meanwhile, Nicolette has to do a double-take when she finds Chloe and Kiri looking cosy together at The Waterhole.



Nicolette is shocked to discover that Chloe has offered Kiri the spare room at Number 24.



Yes, Nicolette's ex, will soon be moving in across the road.



Awkward!

Nicolette discovers Kiri will be moving to Ramsay Street on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is out to wine and dine Montana Marcel (Tammin Sursok).



Paul's soon-to-be ex-wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is immediately suspicious that Paul is up to something.



Didn't he say he was happy to leave the arrangements for Fashion Week to the ladies at Lassiters?



WHY has Paul taken a sudden interest in Montana?



Is he out to undermine Terese?



Is it all strictly business?



A paranoid Terese heads out to the winery to spy on Paul and Montana.



WHAT will she find out?

WHY does Paul wine and dine Montana on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Things could finally be getting back to normal at Number 32 when Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) is discharged from hospital and returns home.



Aaron's husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda), Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and her daughter, Nicolette form the welcome committee.



But there's still the problem of David's scorned work colleage, Dean Covey (Travis Cotton) lurking about.



After Dean interrupts a conversation between doctor David and nurse Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) about what happened out at River Bend with Gareth Bateman, they are left wondering how much Dean heard...

Welcome home, Aaron on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, school teacher Curtis Perkins (Nathan Borg) still has his suspicions that Shannon Laing (Francesca Waters) has a hearing problem.



Shannon appears to be in denial about her health.



But DISASTER threatens to strike, when Shannon steps into the path of an oncoming car...

Look out! Will there be a terrible accident on today's episode of Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

