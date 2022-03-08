'Neighbours' spoilers: Did David Tanaka let Gareth DIE?

David Tanaka (played by Takaya Honda) has been plunged into a living nightmare after the violent turn of events at River Bend on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



The life of David's husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) hangs in the balance after he was attacked by the disturbed Gareth Bateman.



But doctor David has also been left questioning whether he did the right thing, after a badly injured Gareth died on his watch...



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, David struggles with his guilt over Gareth's death.



Could David have done more to save Aaron's attacker?



Or did vengeance cloud his medical judgement?



Gareth's former girlfriend and David's hospital co-worker, Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) tries to remind David that Gareth was never going to survive anyway.



But is crafty Freya just trying to cover her own tracks, having also played a part in allowing Gareth to die?

Gareth attacked Aaron and left him for DEAD on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

It's not looking good for Aaron.



After being found lying lifeless by the roadside by his husband, David, he is rushed to Erinsborough Hospital.



Aaron's family and friends are shocked when they hear about what happened during the holiday getaway to River Bend.



But suddenly, it's panic stations as Aaron's condition takes a life-threatening turn.



David is on the scene as Aaron is rushed into emergency surgery.



Everyone waits for further news with bated breath.



But there's NO guranatee that Aaron will wake-up again...

WHAT has happened to Ned and Harlow on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

The holiday getaway to River Bend has come to an abrupt end.



But not everybody has made it back home to Ramsay Street.



Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is desperate to talk to her boyfriend, Ned Willis (Ben Hall).



Ned was last seen disappearing off into the bush with Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan), in search of missing friend, Levi Canning (Richie Morris).



But the pair still hasn't returned.



Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) also fear for missing family member, Harlow.



Everyone attempts to make contact with Ned and Harlow.



But there's just radio silence.



WHAT has happened to Ned and Harlow?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5