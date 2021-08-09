Neighbours spoilers: Chloe Brennan LIES to Nicolette Stone

Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) has been having doubts about her relationship with Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) for a while on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, Chloe has now somehow found herself engaged to Nicolette!



During an awkward surprise engagement party at The Waterhole, Chloe further unravels where she hears how fiancee Nicolette wants then to start their own family.



Everything is moving too fast for Chloe's liking and she seeks emotional support from her one-time boyfriend Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano).



The next day, Chloe needs some space to think and escapes to work early at the winery, where Leo is more than happy to be a supportive ear.



He has started to develop romantic feelings for her again...



As Chloe and Leo enjoy some more wine tasting, she decides she can't face returning home to Nicolette.



So Chloe begs her brother Aaron (Matt Wilson) and his hubby David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) to lie and pretend that Chloe is staying at their place after a "work function".



Will Aaron and David go along with Chloe's deception?



And is Chloe about to get too close for comfort with Leo?

Chloe tries to smile her way through an awkward engagement party on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

David and Aaron are put in a difficult situation when Chloe asks them to lie to Nicolette on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Things are getting competitive between Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) and Jane Harris (Annie Jones).



Both are excited about the local talent category for the Shorts and Briefs film festival.



Not to mention its $5000 prize!



Karl is thrown when he sees Jane and her fella Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) with some fancy camera equipment borrowed from Erinsborough High School.



The competitive medic is miffed to see Jane and Clive are already in production on their entry for the film festival.



Karl is determined to beat the competition and sets out to try and sneakily get the SCOOP on Jane and Clive's ideas!



Will Jane become suspicious about Karl's sudden interest in her project?



Sneaky! Karl takes an unexpected interest in Jane and Clive's entry for the film festival on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.