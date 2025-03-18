Neighbours spoilers: WHO is found DEAD in the Lassiters lake?
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between March 24 to 27...
Airs Monday 24 March 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
The honeymoon is definitely over for Leo Tanaka (played by Tim Kano) and Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)...
The newlyweds return home to Erinsborough to the news that a DEAD body has been floating in the lake at Lassiters!
But WHO is the victim?
Krista's day goes from bad-to-worse, when she discovers her former Lassiters rival, Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca), is back.
Krista wastes no time in warning Chelsea to stay out of her way...
Airs Tuesday 25 March 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) is in a tricky situation.
Darcy Tyler (Mark Raffety) has found out about Karl's painkiller addiction.
And Karl certainly doesn't want his wife Susan (Jackie Woodburne) finding out!
Can the formerly dastardly Darcy be trusted to keep Karl's secret?
Or does he have an ulterior motive in agreeing to help Karl with his problem?
Airs Wednesday 26 March 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is suddenly spending plenty of time with his ex-fiancee, Chelsea.
Now that it has been confirmed that Paul is the father of Chelsea's baby, Thomas.
Chelsea claims she is a changed woman after her previous scheming ways while working at Lassiters.
However, Paul's partner, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), is not buying Chelsea's act and decides to confront her love-rival with a word of warning...
Meanwhile at Eirini Rising, Harold Bishop (Ian Smith) is startled to discover that newcomer Agnes Adair (Anne Charleston) is actually related to his late wife, Madge!
Spooky!
Airs Thursday 27 March 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan) is being discharged from hospital after being injured in the fire at the garage.
However, Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux) starts to fear the worst when he discovers girlfriend Sadie is moving back in with her parents, Andrew (Lloyd Will) and Wendy (Candice Leask).
Sadie refuses to forgive Byron after he made the split-second decision to save his sister Nicolette (Hannah Monson) from the fire instead of her...
Traumatised by her injuries, will Sadie officially BREAK-UP with Byron?
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video
