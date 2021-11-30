'Neighbours' spoilers: Counselling CONFLICT for Terese Willis!

Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) decides to accept her estranged husband Paul Robinson's (Stefan Dennis) proposal of marriage counselling on Neighbours (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Paul's half-brother, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) warned her against the idea.



But Terese is starting to wonder if Glen completely has her best interests at heart.



During their first session with counsellor, Rhonda Del Rubio (Rebekah Robertson), it soon becomes clear that the couple each have very different goals concerning their marriage.



But there are signs of trouble when Terese shares a blunt assessment of Paul's many, MANY past mistakes.



Uh-oh.



Paul fires back with a few home truths about Terese's own past behaviour, and it soon looks like the counselling session is going to do more harm than good...

There's trouble at Number 32 over plans for Christmas on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

It's going to be Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson), David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and Nicolette Stone's (Charlotte Chimes) first co-parenting Christmas together.



However, it seems the trio have very different hopes for the holiday.



Aaron wants to take baby Isla to visit the rest of the Brennan family in Adelaide.



Aaron's husband, David has his sights set on introducing Isla to his mum, Kim who lives in Sydney.



While Nicolette wants Isla's first Christmas to be at home in Erinsborough.



Can Nicolette's mum, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) play peacekeeper as tempers flare between Aaron, David and Nicolette over their festive plans?

Sheila catches Kyle planning his and Roxy's wedding on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) is not impressed when she catches her grandson, Kyle (Chris Milligan) planning his and girlfriend, Roxy Willis's (Zima Anderson) forthcoming wedding.



Sheila reckons Kyle should be resting-up since he has started chemotherapy after his recent cancer diagnosis.



Kyle does not want to let Roxy down with the wedding preparations.



So Sheila volunteers herself to take over the planning.



However, it soon becomes clear that Sheila's vision of a dream wedding is very different to that of Kyle and Roxy!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5