'Neighbours' spoilers: David Tanaka risks his job!

David Tanaka (played by Takaya Honda) is desperate for information on missing baby mama Nicolette Stone on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



David's dad Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) has got his private investigator John Wong (Harry Tseng) on the case looking for Nicolette.



But the wait for news on Nicolette is too much for David.



David has already taken some time off work after getting stressed-out over the situation.



But the doctor has an idea to use Erinsborough Hospital's electronic patient file system to try and locate Nicolette.



It's a risky move and David shouldn't be doing it.



Unfortunately, just as David is accessing the system, Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) catches him in the act!



David's career and reputation are now on the line...

Paul checks in on desperate David on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) has some BIG explaining to do after Mackenzie Hargreaves' (Georgie Stone) startling discovery.



Toadie puts Melanie on the spot to discover the true extent of his girlfriend's romantic history.



It seems Melanie has been involved with more than a few married men!



Melanie tries to assure Toadie that she believes they have found something special together.



But will Toadie be able to get past Melanie's scandalous past in order to look forward to a happy future with her?



Unsure where things stand between her and Toadie, an emotional Melanie knocks back the booze at The Waterhole.



And then gets into a rather unfortunate confrontation with Mackenzie...



Toadie has questions for Melanie about her romantic past on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Ker-splash! Melanie and Mackenzie collide on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) has been unable to choose between her TWO boyfriends Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris).



So it looks like their polyamorous relationship is ON!



Amy, Ned and Levi meet out back at the Canning house to discuss the ground rules of their new arrangement.



Ned and Levi are both committed to making it work with their mutual girlfriend.



However, when Levi's gran Sheila (Colette Mann) discovers the truth about the three-way relationship she is NOT happy and sets out to shut it down!

Sheila confronts Amy over her intentions towards her grandson Levi on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.