'Neighbours' spoilers: Glen Donnelly comforts Terese...

Glen Donnelly (played by Richard Huggett) couldn't believe it when his devious half brother, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) managed to woo back his estranged wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Glen reckons Terese deserves the love of a decent man she can trust... someone a bit like Glen!



But maybe Glen hasn't totally missed his chance with Terese after all?



It looks like the reunion between Paul and Terese could be short-lived.



Paul's doctor son, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) reveals some SHOCK information and exposes the extent of Paul's latest devious behaviour!



Terese is furious and feels like a fool when she realises Paul has managed to manipulate her all over again.



She wastes no time in moving back home to Number 22, where Glen is only too happy to provide Terese with a shoulder to cry on...

Levi wines and dines with Freya on Neighbours (Image credit: Fremantle)

Levi Canning (Richie Morris) remains unsure of the current status of his relationship with Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts).



She said she wants some space.



But Levi is afraid of losing her, so he takes the plunge and invites Freya to a romantic date at a fancy restaurant.



Freya is impressed.



Levi wears his heart on his sleeve and tries to convince Freya that he is fully committed to being in a relationship with her.



But once again, whenever Levi questions Freya about her personal background, she remains as mysterious as ever.



What's up with Freya?



Is Levi just setting himself up for more heartbreak?

Roxy, Harlow and Ned go on a road trip on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Despite her disastrous attempt at breaking and entering, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is still determined to dig up some dirt on Freya.



She convinces Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donvan) and Ned Willis (Ben Hall) to join her on a road trip to the small city of Bernalla.



Bernalla is the place where Freya claims she used to live with her family.



So Roxy, Harlow and Ned start asking questions about town, to see if anybody can shed any light on the mysterious Freya Wozniak.



The search seems to be going nowhere... until a local resident reveals some information about the Wozniak family...

