Neighbours spoilers: Glen Donnelly helps Estelle

Airs Wednesday 15 June 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
Glen Donnelly (played by Richard Huggett) has not got a lot of sympathy for Estelle Petrides (guest star Maria Mercedes) after seeing the way she has upset her daughter, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Estelle still claims she came to Erinsborough to make amends with estranged daughter, Terese, after they stopped speaking for 15 years.
But Estelle just made things a whole LOT worse after getting involved with Terese's soon-to-be ex-husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis)!
Terese remains conflicted about sending homeless Estelle packing from Number 22, even after discovering the truth about her flirtation with Paul.
But little does she know that Estelle is still in town.
Estelle is desperate to make amends with Terese and wants the help of Glen to do it!
Since she has nowhere else to go, Glen reluctantly agrees to let Estelle stay out at the vineyard.
But is Glen going to regret getting involved with a crafty character like Estelle?
Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) is totally taken by surprise when her legal eagle boyfriend, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) pops the question!
Melanie sees what is happening and believes Toadie has proposed in reaction to the tragic turn of events on Ramsay Street.
As much as Melanie loves Toadie, she's aware that she's always in competition with the ghost of his late wife, Sonya.
So she doesn't want them to risk their relationship by rushing into getting engaged.
Melanie talks through her feelings with Toadie.
But she also has an unexpected counter offer to soften the blow.
WHAT is Melanie's suggestion?
Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is trying to keep it together after what has happened.
But she's even more stressed-out, when she realises both of Hendrix's memorials will be happening on the same day!
One will be in Sydney with his dad Pierce, mum Lisa and sister Alana.
While the residents of Ramsay Street will pay tribute to Hendrix in Melbourne.
Mackenzie doesn't want to miss either celebration.
But she may have to make a choice...
