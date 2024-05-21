Neighbours spoilers: Harold Bishop is BACK!

By
published

Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for everything that happens on Neighbours between May 27 to 30...

Neighbours spoilers, Karl Kennedy, Harold Bishop, Toadie Rebecchi
Welcome home! Harold returns to Erinsborough after his travels around Australia on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Monday 27 May 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.

It wouldn't be Ramsay Street if there weren't a few troublesome teenagers up to no good on Neighbours! (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)

After Nell Rebecchi (Ayisha Salem-Towner) fails to convince her dad, Toadie (Ryan Moloney), to write her a note to excuse her for failing to complete a homework assignment, she decides to skip school!

Nell sneaks off to visit neighbour JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant), who has landed a part-time job at Leo Tanaka's (Tim Kano) vineyard.

But while JJ and Nell get up to some mischief around the vineyard, they are unaware that a MYSTERY someone is tampering with the bottles of wine...

Is SABOTAGE afoot?

Neighbours spoilers, JJ Varga-Murphy, Nell Rebecchi

Nell skips school to hang out with JJ on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 28 May 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.

A familiar face returns to Erinsborough in the shape of Harold Bishop! (Ian Smith).

Harold left Ramsay Street to travel around Australia last year.

But now he's back and planning to move into a studio apartment at the new Eirini Rising retirement community.

Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is full of anticipation as Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) and Jane Harris (Annie Jones) join her for the OFFICIAL opening of Eirini Rising.

However, Terese, Susan, Jane and their invited guests are unaware that SOMEONE has sabotaged the bottles of wine supplied from Leo's vineyard!

WHO will accidentally drink the poisoned wine?

Neighbours spoilers, Susan Kennedy, Terese Willis, Jane Harris

Susan, Terese and Jane gather for the official opening of Eirini Rising on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Neighbours spoilers, Karl Kennedy, Harold Bishop, Susan Kennedy

Karl and Susan welcome Harold back to Erinsborough on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 29 May 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.

Victor Stone (Craig Hall) is still determined to make up for lost time with his family.

Especially since he revealed THAT shock secret...

Things get competitive when Victor challenges his children, Nicolette (Hannah Monson) and Byron (Xavier Molyneux) to a game of mini-golf.

Nicolette is determined to WIN whatever it takes!

Neighbours spoilers, Victor Stone, Byron Stone, Nicolette Stone

Will Victor, Byron and Nicolette reconnect over a game of mini-golf on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 30 May 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.

Terese is reeling after Susan's unexpected decision to QUIT her job as Operations Manager at Eirini Rising!

Susan only started on the job just recently.

Both Terese and Susan start to see that they both have very different approaches to their work.

But what effect will the Eirini Rising fallout have on their friendship?

Neighbours spoilers, Susan Kennedy, Terese Willis

Terese is shocked by Susan's decision to QUIT on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee

Simon Timblick
Simon Timblick
Writer

Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!

Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.

Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)

And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.