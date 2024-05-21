Neighbours spoilers: Harold Bishop is BACK!
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for everything that happens on Neighbours between May 27 to 30...
It wouldn't be Ramsay Street if there weren't a few troublesome teenagers up to no good on Neighbours! (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)
After Nell Rebecchi (Ayisha Salem-Towner) fails to convince her dad, Toadie (Ryan Moloney), to write her a note to excuse her for failing to complete a homework assignment, she decides to skip school!
Nell sneaks off to visit neighbour JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant), who has landed a part-time job at Leo Tanaka's (Tim Kano) vineyard.
But while JJ and Nell get up to some mischief around the vineyard, they are unaware that a MYSTERY someone is tampering with the bottles of wine...
Is SABOTAGE afoot?
A familiar face returns to Erinsborough in the shape of Harold Bishop! (Ian Smith).
Harold left Ramsay Street to travel around Australia last year.
But now he's back and planning to move into a studio apartment at the new Eirini Rising retirement community.
Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is full of anticipation as Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) and Jane Harris (Annie Jones) join her for the OFFICIAL opening of Eirini Rising.
However, Terese, Susan, Jane and their invited guests are unaware that SOMEONE has sabotaged the bottles of wine supplied from Leo's vineyard!
WHO will accidentally drink the poisoned wine?
Victor Stone (Craig Hall) is still determined to make up for lost time with his family.
Especially since he revealed THAT shock secret...
Things get competitive when Victor challenges his children, Nicolette (Hannah Monson) and Byron (Xavier Molyneux) to a game of mini-golf.
Nicolette is determined to WIN whatever it takes!
Terese is reeling after Susan's unexpected decision to QUIT her job as Operations Manager at Eirini Rising!
Susan only started on the job just recently.
Both Terese and Susan start to see that they both have very different approaches to their work.
But what effect will the Eirini Rising fallout have on their friendship?
