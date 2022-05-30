Neighbours spoilers: Hendrix and Mackenzie get hitched!

Hendrix and Mackenzie are ready to get hitched on today's episode of Neighbours! (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But, wait.



What about the fact their dream wedding venue has fallen through?



Hendrix Greyson's (played by Ben Turland) mum, Lisa Rowsthorn (Jane Allsop) and his younger sister, Alana Greyson (Molly Broadstock) arrive from Sydney for the Big Day.



But with Hendrix's dad Pierce (Tim Robards) still at odds with bride-to-be Mackenzie Hargreaves' (Georgie Stone) dad, Grant (Paul Mercurio), could the fallout put a dampener on the celebrations?



The residents of Ramsay Street gather at a magical location to watch Hendrix and Mackenzie exchange their vows in front of marriage celebrant, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne).



The clock is ticking for Hendrix, who is still awaiting a lung transplant that could save his life, after being diagnosed with a lung disease after being exposed to heavy smoke during the fire at Erinsborough High School.



But all thoughts of doom and gloom are temporarily on hold.



Surrounded by love, will Hendrix and Mackenzie finally get their happy ever after?

Sealed with a kiss! Hendrix and Mackenzie are getting married on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) is still a bit mixed-up over her feelings for ex-lover, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes).



The ladies had another falling out after Kiri witnessed a heated exchange between Kiri and Pierce outside Harold's Cafe.



However, Kiri and Nicolette appear to have now put their differences aside, after Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) gave housemate Kiri some advice.



It looks like Kiri and Nicolette can at least be friends, especially since they both live on Ramsay Street.



However, when Kiri sees Nicolette enjoying the company of date Asher Nesmith (Kath Ebbs) at Hendrix and Mackenzie's wedding, could it be that she's a little bit jealous?



Kiri tries to play it cool as she keeps an eye on Nicolette and Asher.



Does Kiri have regrets over rejecting Nicolette so quickly?

Kiri and Chloe are curious about Nicolette's date at the wedding on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Jane has set Nicolette and Asher up on another date on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5