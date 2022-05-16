Neighbours spoilers: Hendrix Greyson gets engagement party SURPRISE!

Hendrix Greyson (played by Ben Turland) and his fiancee, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) aren't wasting any time getting the party started to celebrate their engagement on Neighbours! (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Everyone on Ramsay Street (except the not-very-popular Rodwell family!) are invited to Hendrix and Mackenzie's engagement party at the Kennedy house.



The couple, who got engaged during their trip to Sydney, appreciate that life is short and don't want to waste a moment of their time together.



Hendrix seems to be enjoying himself, and the party is a welcome distraction from the fact that he was recently diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis and needs a lung transplant to prolong his life.



Just as the party is in full swing, Hendrix receives an unexpected phonecall with some SURPRISE news.



But is it good... or BAD news for Hendrix?

Hendrix and Mackenzie celebrate their engagement on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is conflicted to be reunited with her mum, Estelle Petrides (Maria Mercedes, who prevously appeared on Neighbours as Carmella Cammeniti's mum, Lucia between 2004 to 2007).



Terese hasn't seen her mum for 15 years!



WHAT is the reason behind the family fallout?



WHERE has Estelle been all this time?



Estelle claims she has come to Erinsborough, hoping to put their family fallout behind them.



However, Terese contacts her brother, Nick Petrides (remember him? He was a dodgy doctor!) and discovers Estelle's true motivation.



She is homeless and has nowhere else to go!



Will Terese take pity on Estelle?



Or send her packing before she's even had the chance to unpack her bags?

Terese is reunited with her estranged mum Estelle on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

But what is Estelle really doing in Erinsborough on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) is not too sure where things stand between her and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) after their kiss.



Freya's gal pals at Number 24 give her their approval to go for it with Erinsborough's most eligible copper.



But when Freya and Levi awkwardly meet at Hendrix and Mackenzie's engagement party, will it be sizzle... or fizzle?



Will Levi reignite his former romance with Freya on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

