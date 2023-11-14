Neighbours spoilers: Holly Hoyland is in DANGER!

There's DANGER for Holly Hoyland when she goes in search of her ex-boyfriend Eden on this week's episodes of Neighbours on Amazon Freevee...

Airs Monday 20 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



In the aftermath of the revelations revealed during the 'Tell-All: Flashback Week' on last week's episodes of Neighbours, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is hoping there's a chance that her daughter, Nicolette Stone (now played by Hannah Monson) will stick around in Erinsborough.



Is Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) and Terese Willis's (Rebekah Elmaloglou) marriage strong enough to survive now that his ex-wife, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) has returned and dropped some SHOCK bombshells?



Reece Sinclair (Mischa Barton) makes a devastating discovery as she continues the search for her missing sister, Krista (Majella Davis)...

Holly is menaced by her ex-boyfriend Eden on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 21 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



The hunt is on for bad boy, Eden Shaw (Costa D'Angelo), who is still somewhere on the loose in Erinsborough.



Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) feels a sense of responsibility to bring her ex-boyfriend to justice.



But there could be DANGER in store...

Toadie and Terese remain uneasy about Melanie's return on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 22 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Toadie feels conflicted now that he knows what he knows about the reasons behind Melanie's original exit from Erinsborough.



But if he lays down the law and forbids his teenage daughter Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) to have any further contact with her former stepmum, he risks causing another family fallout.



Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar) supports Holly after a dramatic turn of events involving her ex, Eden.



Are these neighbours destined to become more than just good friends?



Reece has a heartbreaking decision to make on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Freevee)

Airs Thursday 23 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Reece faces a heartbreaking dilemma when she receives some bad news from back home.



But what could this mean for her relationship with Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux)?



Things could get a bit awkward for Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) at the sharehouse, now that Haz and Holly are spending so much time together.



WHAT is the current status of Mackenzie's romantic feelings towards housemate Haz?



After Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West) manages to injure herself while working at The Waterhole, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) is quickly on the scene.



But when Cara just assumes David is a doctor, it brings back uncomfortable memories from the past...



David provides emergency medical assistance for Cara on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee