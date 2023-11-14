Neighbours spoilers: Holly Hoyland is in DANGER!
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for everything that happens on Neighbours between November 20 to 23...
Airs Monday 20 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
In the aftermath of the revelations revealed during the 'Tell-All: Flashback Week' on last week's episodes of Neighbours, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is hoping there's a chance that her daughter, Nicolette Stone (now played by Hannah Monson) will stick around in Erinsborough.
Is Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) and Terese Willis's (Rebekah Elmaloglou) marriage strong enough to survive now that his ex-wife, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) has returned and dropped some SHOCK bombshells?
Reece Sinclair (Mischa Barton) makes a devastating discovery as she continues the search for her missing sister, Krista (Majella Davis)...
Airs Tuesday 21 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
The hunt is on for bad boy, Eden Shaw (Costa D'Angelo), who is still somewhere on the loose in Erinsborough.
Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) feels a sense of responsibility to bring her ex-boyfriend to justice.
But there could be DANGER in store...
Airs Wednesday 22 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Toadie feels conflicted now that he knows what he knows about the reasons behind Melanie's original exit from Erinsborough.
But if he lays down the law and forbids his teenage daughter Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) to have any further contact with her former stepmum, he risks causing another family fallout.
Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar) supports Holly after a dramatic turn of events involving her ex, Eden.
Are these neighbours destined to become more than just good friends?
Airs Thursday 23 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Reece faces a heartbreaking dilemma when she receives some bad news from back home.
But what could this mean for her relationship with Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux)?
Things could get a bit awkward for Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) at the sharehouse, now that Haz and Holly are spending so much time together.
WHAT is the current status of Mackenzie's romantic feelings towards housemate Haz?
After Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West) manages to injure herself while working at The Waterhole, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) is quickly on the scene.
But when Cara just assumes David is a doctor, it brings back uncomfortable memories from the past...
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.