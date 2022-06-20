Neighbours spoilers: David Tanaka is a TARGET in prison...

David Tanaka (played by Tanaka Honda) has already been threatened by a fellow inmate behind bars on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



David has been unexpectedly sent to a maximum security prison to await his sentencing over Gareth Bateman's death at River Bend.



But the doctor is already afraid for his safety after an ominous warning from another prisoner...



On the outside, David's family are pulling out all the stops to try and get him out of the maximum security prison.



David's dad, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) makes the surprise discovery that an old foe, gang leader, Holden Brice (Toby Derrick), is in the same prison as David.



Paul is desperate and approaches Holden with an unexpected offer...



WHAT is it?



And will Holden agree to help Paul after what happened between them in the past?

Bad boy Holden Brice is back on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) tries to distract herself from the stress of all the David drama, by getting hot and heavy with her girlfriend, Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson).



However, the mood just doesn't feel right.



So in the meantime, Kiri's friendship with both her and Chloe's ex-girlfriend, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) continues to blossom.



Nicolette accepts an invitation to join Kiri, when she returns to her church.



Could it be that Kiri is now growing closer to Nicolette than to Chloe?

Has Kiri got eyes for both Chloe... and Nicolette on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is worried about Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) after finding her feeling totally down-in-the-dumps at Number 30.



An overwhelmed Melanie confides in Amy on her insecurities about competing with the legacy of Toadie Rebecchi's (Ryan Maloney) late wife, Sonya.



Everywhere Melanie turns, there are reminders of Sonya.



But when well-meaning Amy tells Toadie how his girlfriend is struggling, Melanie is hurt that Amy has betrayed her confidence.



Has Amy just made the situation between Melanie, Toadie (and Sonya) a whole LOT worse?

Melanie confides in Amy about her relationship insecurities on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5