'Neighbours' spoilers: How does Harlow Robinson BETRAY Terese?

Harlow Robinson (played by Jemma Donovan) has made no secret of the fact that she is her granddad Paul Robinson's (Stefan Dennis) number one fan on Neighbours (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Even when businessman Paul's devious behaviour shocks everyone else, Harlow still sees the good in him.



So she just can't understand the separation between Paul and his wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).



Harlow reckons it's time that Terese put her differences with Paul aside and let him move back into the family home at Number 22.



After Terese confides in Harlow that she does miss Paul despite everything he has done, Harlow seizes the opportunity to probe for more information.



But her next move is one that breaks Terese's trust completely and could possibly wreck their relationship for good...

Jane tries to reason with Paul on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is prepared to put her differences with long-time friend Paul aside, if he is prepared to call-off his criminal lawyers.



A custody battle is looming between Jane's daughter Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) and Paul's son David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and husband Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) over the trio's baby daughter Isla.



Is Paul really going to try and take Nicolette's baby away from her... again?



When it looks like Paul is prepared to do whatever it takes to help his family, it seems his previous friendship with Jane is doomed...



Nicolette tries to appeal to Aaron to avoid a custody battle on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Nicolette gets her hopes up when she senses Aaron isn't as keen as David in taking things to court over baby Isla.



She is hopeful she can use Aaron to convince David to back down.



However, after a conflicted Aaron talks to legal eagle Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) about whether or not to accept Paul's help with a criminal lawyer, he makes a BIG decision.



WHAT does Aaron decide?



Will it be good... or bad news for Nicolette?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.