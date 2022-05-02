Neighbours spoilers: Is Amy Greenwood PREGNANT?

Amy Greenwood (played by Jacinta Stapleton) is feeling physically and emotionally wiped-out at the moment on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



During the ill-fated Fashion Week at Lassiters, Amy made the SHOCK disovery that her boyfriend, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) cheated on her with Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan).



After a showdown with love-rival Harlow on Ramsay Street, Amy is convinced that Harlow is responsible for vandalising The Drinks Diva, her food/drink van.



Harlow swears she is innocent... but unfortunately there is some evidence linking her to the crime!



Amy starts to notice some changes in her body and comes to a startling conclusion.



Could it be possible that she is PREGNANT?

Ned is caught in the middle of a showdown between Amy and Harlow on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, Ned is totally feeling the heat.



He and Amy have officially broken-up.



And nobody seems happy about the idea of him and Harlow getting together.



Things are going to be totally awkward if Ned continues to live on Ramsay Street.



So he calls up his cousin, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson), who recently left Erinsborough for a fresh start in Perth with her husband, Kyle Canning.



Ned realises the situation is too messy and there's no chance of him making things work again with either Amy or Harlow.



So after his chat with Roxy, Ned reaches a BIG decision about his future in Erinsborough...

WHICH former Ramsay Street resident does Ned call-up for advice on today's episode of Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland) is still trying to process the news that he needs a lung transplant, after being exposed to smoke during the fire at Erinsborough High School.



He leans heavily on his girlfriend, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) for support.



Mackenzie suggests a trip to Sydney to break the news to the rest of Hendrix's family, including his dad, Pierce.



But to make matters worse, Hendrix reels from the realisation that the Rodwell family will soon be moving into Number 26.



If it wasn't for teenage firestarter, Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan) starting the blaze at Erinsborough High School, maybe Hendrix wouldn't be facing an uncertain future...

Is Hendrix ready to break the news of his health diagnosis to the rest of his family on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5