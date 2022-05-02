Neighbours spoilers: Is Amy Greenwood PREGNANT?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Monday 9 May 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
Amy Greenwood (played by Jacinta Stapleton) is feeling physically and emotionally wiped-out at the moment on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
During the ill-fated Fashion Week at Lassiters, Amy made the SHOCK disovery that her boyfriend, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) cheated on her with Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan).
After a showdown with love-rival Harlow on Ramsay Street, Amy is convinced that Harlow is responsible for vandalising The Drinks Diva, her food/drink van.
Harlow swears she is innocent... but unfortunately there is some evidence linking her to the crime!
Amy starts to notice some changes in her body and comes to a startling conclusion.
Could it be possible that she is PREGNANT?
Meanwhile, Ned is totally feeling the heat.
He and Amy have officially broken-up.
And nobody seems happy about the idea of him and Harlow getting together.
Things are going to be totally awkward if Ned continues to live on Ramsay Street.
So he calls up his cousin, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson), who recently left Erinsborough for a fresh start in Perth with her husband, Kyle Canning.
Ned realises the situation is too messy and there's no chance of him making things work again with either Amy or Harlow.
So after his chat with Roxy, Ned reaches a BIG decision about his future in Erinsborough...
Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland) is still trying to process the news that he needs a lung transplant, after being exposed to smoke during the fire at Erinsborough High School.
He leans heavily on his girlfriend, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) for support.
Mackenzie suggests a trip to Sydney to break the news to the rest of Hendrix's family, including his dad, Pierce.
But to make matters worse, Hendrix reels from the realisation that the Rodwell family will soon be moving into Number 26.
If it wasn't for teenage firestarter, Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan) starting the blaze at Erinsborough High School, maybe Hendrix wouldn't be facing an uncertain future...
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.