Neighbours spoilers: Is it OVER between Chloe and Nicolette?

Chloe makes a SHOCK confession and may want OUT of her relationship with girlfriend Nicolette on Neighbours...

Aaron Brennan (played by Matt Wilson) and his husband David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) are shocked when Aaron's sister Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) confesses she is having doubts about her relationship with girlfriend Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



There's been so much drama involving Nicolette's bad behaviour over the past few weeks, Chloe has started to keep her distance.



Chloe's work with David's brother Leo (Tim Kano) out at the vineyard has been a welcome distraction.



As friends and family gather for Aaron, David and Nicolette's baby shower at Number 32, Nicolette makes a heartfelt speech including a special dedication to Chloe.



Chloe is touched by Nicolette's words.



But will they be enough to convince Chloe to stick with their relationship?

Chloe confesses ALL to Aaron and David on Neighbours... (Image credit: Channel 5)

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) has a plan to deal with Lassiters spy Jesse Porter (Cameron Robbie).



He intends to make sure barman Jesse is fed FAKE information about hotel business which he will then feed back to the rival Quill Group.



The trouble is, Paul's plan involves his granddaughter Harlow (Jemma Donovan) remaining in her fake relationship with Jesse in order to make the plan work.



Harlow hates the deception, especially keeping Paul's wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) in the dark about what's going on.



Will Paul convince Harlow to go along with his plan to sabotage the Quill Group?

Harlow is not happy about Paul's plan on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

There's DRAMA at the baby shower when David starts to wonder if Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) and his girlfriend Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) could be right.



Is there something romantic going on between Chloe and Leo?



When David catches his brother gazing at Chloe with adoring eyes, he realises Hendrix could be telling the truth.



Worried that Leo is trying to get in between Chloe and Nicolette's relationship, David warns Leo to keep his distance!



But will Leo listen?

David has a warning for his brother Leo on today's episode of Neighbours... (Image credit: Channel 5)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5