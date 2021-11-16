'Neighbours' spoilers: Jane Harris plans a SECRET surprise!

Jane Harris (played by Annie Jones) should probably know by now not to get on the wrong side of her fiery daughter, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) on Neighbours (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, Jane is upset over the decision of co-parents Nicolette, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) to CANCEL baby Isla's naming day celebration.



Nicolette, David and Aaron are not in the mood for a party after their falling-out over THAT teddycam incident.



But mother knows best, right?



Jane worries that Nicolette and the fellas will regret giving-up on Isla's naming day celebration.



So with the help of Aaron's sister Chloe (April Rose Pengilly), Jane plans to spring a SURPRISE party on the trio in the backyard at Number 32.



But while the party is being set-up, there is an unexpected happening that badly backfires on Jane...

Terese continues to connect with Glen at an AA meeting on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Struggling alcoholic Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) has recently fallen off the wagon due to all the drama surrounding the breakdown of her marriage to Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis).



But the stressed-out hotel manager is determined to battle her demons and has decided to start attending AA meetings again.



However, on yesterday's episode of the Aussie soap, Terese got an unexpected SHOCK at her latest AA meeting when she bumped into Paul's long-lost half-brother, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett), who has just returned to Erinsborough!



Glen recently saw Terese at her worst when he found her practically passed-out drunk on the beach in Queensland.



But Terese had no idea that Glen has been battling the bottle too.



WHY didn't Glen tell Terese about his own addiction issues sooner?



And come to think of it, why has Glen just accepted a job working for Paul's son Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) at his vineyard?



Is that really the best move for a recovering alcoholic?

