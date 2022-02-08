'Neighbours' spoilers: Jane Harris vs the MEAN GIRLS!

Jane Harris (played by Annie Jones) appears to be the target of school bullies on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Last week, school teacher Jane was the victim of a classroom prank at Erinsborough High School, after gossip got round that Jane had used a teddy-cam to spy on her own daughter, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) last year.



But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, the bullying continues as Jane's class deliberately push her to the limit while she is trying to teach.



As the studets start laughing and filming Jane on their phones, the ordeal starts to become too much for Jane.



Later that day, things take a terrible turn for the worse!



Jane and headmistress, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) remain convinced that Zara is the ringleader, because of her previous track record.



This time, it looks like there's no way Zara will be able to talk her way out of trouble...

Zara returns home and discovers she's in BIG trouble on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Levi Canning (Richie Morris) is still reeling from the revelations dropped by his short-lived girlfriend, Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts).



He feels like a fool after the way Freya manipulated him for her own ends.



As far as Levi is concerned, he'd have no problem if Freya decided to leave Erinsborough for good.



However, with the mystery of Gareth Bateman remaining unsolved, it looks like Freya will be sticking around.



Levi's cousin, Kyle (Chris Milligan) and his wife, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) are both worried about him.



But Roxy feels validated since she suspected all along that there was something dodgy about Freya.



Just as Levi is looking to put all the drama behind him, he gets an unexpected visit from Freya at the Canning house.



After everything that has happened, Freya has a favour to ask of policeman Levi!



WHAT could she possibly want after the way she has behaved?

Levi gets an unexpected visit from Freya on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5