Neighbours spoilers: Leo Tanaka KISSES Chloe Brennan!

It looks like Leo Tanaka is ready to make a move on Chloe on Neighbours...

Leo Tanaka (played by Tim Kano) is a bit worse for wear after THAT punch from his angry brother David on yesterday's episode of Neighbours! (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Leo is moving out of Number 32 and across the road to Number 22, after being booted out by David.



Leo knows the situation is messy.



But he can't help admit that he has developed romantic feelings for his ex-girlfriend Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and reckons she feels a connection too.



Trouble is, the timing couldn't be worse since Chloe's heartbroken fiancee Nicolette Stone has just fled Erinsborough.



David and his husband Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) are desperately worried about missing Nicolette, who is pregnant with their baby.



Chloe and Leo feel like everyone else hates them at the moment for being the cause of the massive fallout that led Nicolette to do a runner.



So the pair secretly meet-up again to share their woes.



Only this time, Leo decides to make a move!



How will Chloe react?

Leo makes a move on Chloe on today's episode of Neighbours! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Aaron is trying to keep the peace after the punch-up between David and Leo.



However, when Chloe seems more concerned about Leo's welfare than Nicolette or the baby, Aaron loses his cool.



He confronts Chloe at the Brennan house and delivers some harsh home truths about both her past and present behaviour!



Chloe is stung when Aaron reckons their late mum Fay would be very disappointed how Chloe is carrying on...

Angry Aaron has some harsh home truths for his sister Chloe on Neighbours... (Image credit: Channel 5)

Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is not impressed when her fake ex-boyfriend and hotel spy Jesse Porter (Cameron Robbie) reappears at Lassiters.



Harlow, backed-up by Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) warns Jesse to get lost.



However, when Harlow does some digging and discovers Jesse deliberately set his ruthless family up for a fall by convincing them to buy the dodgy land, she starts to see him a new light.

Will Harlow give Jesse another chance on Neighbours? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.