'Neighbours' spoilers: Leo Tanaka returns to Erinsborough!

There's a family reunion in store when Leo Tanaka returns to Erinsborough on Neighbours.

There's a family reunion on Ramsay Street when Leo Tanaka (played by Tim Kano) returns to Erinsborough on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



What is Leo doing back from New York?



He is being a bit mysterious about the main reason behind his return, but Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) decides this is a great opportunity to rebuild his previously troubled relationship with his son, Leo.



Paul makes Leo an unexpected offer to take over the running of some of his business interests. Will father and son finally be working side-by-side again? Or does Leo have his eye on another business opportunity?

Paul attempts to build bridges with his son Leo and offers him an unexpected business opportunity on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Levi Canning (Richie Morris) is shaken after finding a toy train on the doorstep of Number 26. Levi explains to his confused cousin Kyle (Chris Milligan) that he had an exact same toy train when he was 9-years-old and it got bashed.



Levi is convinced the toy has been left as a threat by his attackers, Mitch Foster and Nelson Ryker, so Kyle reckons they should report the threat to the police.

But it's all getting too much for Levi and he breaks down in front of his police partner Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer)...

WHY is Levi so spooked after a toy train is left on the doorstep of the Canning house on Neighbours? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) is still trying to make things right between her and girlfriend Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) after destroying the wedding album... but instead, Chloe's ex-husband Pierce Greyson (Don Hany) comes to the rescue.

Pierce surprises his ex-wife Chloe with a replacement set of their wedding photos on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Chloe is surprised and happy when Pierce gives her a replacement set of the wedding photos that jealous Nicolette ripped up, but when Nicolette discovers what Pierce has done, she immediately thinks he is trying to undermine her again.

The love-rivals get into another argument at Harold's Cafe, but this time, Nicolette says something in the heat of the moment that she quickly comes to regret...

But Chloe's girlfriend Nicolette is NOT happy about the situation and confronts Pierce on Neighbours... (Image credit: Channel 5)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5