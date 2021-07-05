'Neighbours' spoilers: Leo Tanaka returns to Erinsborough!
Airs Tuesday 13 July 2021 at 5.30pm on Channel 5.
There's a family reunion on Ramsay Street when Leo Tanaka (played by Tim Kano) returns to Erinsborough on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
What is Leo doing back from New York?
He is being a bit mysterious about the main reason behind his return, but Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) decides this is a great opportunity to rebuild his previously troubled relationship with his son, Leo.
Paul makes Leo an unexpected offer to take over the running of some of his business interests. Will father and son finally be working side-by-side again? Or does Leo have his eye on another business opportunity?
Levi Canning (Richie Morris) is shaken after finding a toy train on the doorstep of Number 26. Levi explains to his confused cousin Kyle (Chris Milligan) that he had an exact same toy train when he was 9-years-old and it got bashed.
Levi is convinced the toy has been left as a threat by his attackers, Mitch Foster and Nelson Ryker, so Kyle reckons they should report the threat to the police.
But it's all getting too much for Levi and he breaks down in front of his police partner Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer)...
Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) is still trying to make things right between her and girlfriend Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) after destroying the wedding album... but instead, Chloe's ex-husband Pierce Greyson (Don Hany) comes to the rescue.
Chloe is surprised and happy when Pierce gives her a replacement set of the wedding photos that jealous Nicolette ripped up, but when Nicolette discovers what Pierce has done, she immediately thinks he is trying to undermine her again.
The love-rivals get into another argument at Harold's Cafe, but this time, Nicolette says something in the heat of the moment that she quickly comes to regret...
