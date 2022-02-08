'Neighbours' spoilers: Levi Canning discovers the SHOCK truth about Freya!

Levi Canning (played by Richie Morris) is in for a SHOCK on today's episode of Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings), after Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) reveals what she is really doing in Erinsborough...



Levi attempts to woo back Freya with a date at a flashy restaurant.



But the date takes a turn for the worse, when Freya starts to act strangely.



Levi wonders what's going on.



He's left reeling when Freya comes clean about the REAL reason that policeman Levi first caught her snooping about the wreckage of The Flamingo Bar after the storm.



As the pieces fall into place, Levi realises Freya has been lying and stringing him along the whole time!



Levi feels foolish when he realises he missed so many warning signs.



After dropping such a bombshell, is this definitely the end between Freya and Levi?

Mackenzie is fed-up with all the drama at Number 30 on Neighbours.

Things are getting crowded at Number 30, now that Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) and her troublesome teenage daughter, Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) have moved in.



There's constant tension between Zara and Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney), who reckons Zara is a bad influence on his young daughter, Nell.



Mackenzie doesn't want to abandon Toadie but knows she can't go on living at the Rebecchi house.



She's finally ready to spread her wings.



But WHERE will Mackenzie move to?

Has Zara got a major crush on Hendrix on Neighbours?

Meanwhile, Zara is still trying to impress popular girls, Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan) and Aubrey Laing (Etoile Little).



Zara is really playing-up her friendship with Harold's Cafe co-worker, Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland).



As Hendrix continues to support Zara through her troubles at both home and school, she misreads a friendship hug as something more.



Desperate for love and approval from Sadie and Aubrey, Zara seizes her chance to prove to the girls that Hendrix has the hots for her!



Zara crosses a major line... but WHAT does she do?

