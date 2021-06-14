'Neighbours' spoilers: Levi Canning fancies Harlow Robinson?

Does Levi Canning take a fancy to Harlow on today's episode of Neighbours?

Levi Canning (played by Richie Morris) is still feeling totally down-in-the-dumps about his break-up with Bea Nilsson on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)

Especially after reading the goodbye letter Bea left Levi just before she packed her bags and left Ramsay Street on a roadtrip.

But Levi is not the only heartbroken soul in Erinsborough.

Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) hasn’t heard a word from her boyfriend Brent Colefax since he left town to join the army.

Is their relationship already history?

Harlow joins Levi for some down-in-the-dumps drinks at The Flamingo Bar.

As the friends connect over their troubled love lives, could it be Levi and Harlow are about to share a “moment”?

Harlow and Levi make a connection over their disastrous love lives on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Meanwhile, the relationship between Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) is still on shaky ground.

Yashvi is still feeling crushed after finding out about boyfriend Ned’s emotional connection to businesswoman Sheila C.

Ned and Yashvi decide to have an honest discussion about what’s going on between them.

But their total honesty is not necessarily a good thing, when Ned admits he thinks they have different priorities…

Is another Ramsay Street couple heading for splitsville?

Are Ned and Yashvi heading for a break-up on Neighbours? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Elsewhere, things get crowded at the Brennan house when Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) temporarily moves in.

Clive’s house is being renovated and he is without running water.

Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) is rather reluctant to let her mum Jane Harris’ (Annie Jones) fella stay after THAT previous embarassing incident.

But Nicolette gives into pressure from her girlfriend Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) to give Clive a chance.

However, it’s not long before Clive proves himself a nightmare houseguest!

There's an unwelcome houseguest at Number 24 on Neighbours! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5