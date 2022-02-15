'Neighbours' spoilers: Levi Canning is held at GUNPOINT!

Levi Canning (played by Richie Morris) finds his life in danger on today's episode of Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



The policeman is investigating a lead on the disappearance of Freya Wozniak's (Phoebe Roberts) boyfriend, Gareth Bateman.



But while checking out a house that appears to be full of stolen gear, Levi suddenly finds himself held at gunpoint by an agitated, paranoid man, Joel Park (Brayden Lewtas)...



Levi tries to reason with Joel, who is fresh out of jail and has no intention of going back.



Alone with the mystery stranger, Levi tries to talk his way out of trouble.



But the situation intensifies when someone else unexpected suddenly appears on the scene...

Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is taking legal advice to get her divorce from Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) moving.



Paul's half-brother, Glen (Richard Huggett) is determined to help lift Terese's mood after all the drama she's been through with manipulative Paul.



So Terese is in for a surprise when Glen announces they are teaming-up with some of the Ramsay Street neighbours to go paintballing!



As the paintballing showdown gets underway, Terese enjoys unleashing her inner sniper as the paintballs fly!



Glen is pleased to see Terese laughing and enjoying herself.



But deep down, Terese still can't seem to get Paul out of her mind...

Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) has just about run out of patience with her troublesome teenage daughter, Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke).



After a whole lot of trouble at Erinsborough High School, Zara is now the prime suspect after SOMEONE set fire to the mailbox outside Number 32.



School teacher, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) strongly believes Zara is the firestarter.



Even though there are no witnesses.



Zara swears she is innocent.



But it feels like Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland) is Zara's only remaining friend in Erinsborough.



But is Zara about to wreck that friendship too?

