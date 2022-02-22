'Neighbours' spoilers: Mackenzie Hargreaves makes a SHOCK discovery!

Mackenzie Hargreaves (played by Georgie Stone) is definitely all loved-up with her boyfriend, Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland) on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But she still doesn't know that their naughty teenage neighbour, Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) recently made a move on Hendrix and kissed him!



Zara has sworn Hendrix to secrecy about her misreading the signals between them.



The schoolgirl is already in enough trouble both at home and at Erinsborough High School.



So she can't risk giving her mum, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) another reason to send her packing back to Cairns.



In the meantime, Mackenzie and Hendrix are lost in their love bubble.



Hendrix hasnt told Mackenzie about the kiss as he is hoping it will all just blow over.



But is Mackenzie about to make a startling discovery...

Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) throws a big party at Number 24 to celebrate the arrival of new housemates, Mackenzie and Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts).



Chloe invites all the neighbours, including Ramsay Street gossip, Vera Punt (Sally-Anne Upton).



But she also has an ulterior motive with the party.



She wants to try and clear the air between her, brother Aaron (Matt Wilson) and his husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda).



Aaron is still blaming Chloe for influencing Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) into changing his mind about signing over custody of his baby daughter, Abigail to David and Aaron.



Chloe and Aaron have a heart-to-heart and attempt to settle their differences.



But just as things are looking-up, Aaron discovers that David has been confiding in his hospital work colleague, Dean Covey (Travis Cotton) about all the drama involving Abigail.



Is it all about to kick-off again between Aaron and David?



Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) reckons policeman Levi Canning (Richie Morris) is risking his job and reputation by continuing to help out Freya.



Levi clearly still has feelings for his short-lived girlfriend, Freya.



So he has decided to help her search for her missing boyfriend, Gareth Bateman.



However, after some meddling from Roxy, Levi is unexpectedly called into work by his boss, Sergeant Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will).



Levi discovers he has been assigned to a huge case and will no longer have any spare time to continue his investigation with Freya.



It looks like Roxy's secret scheming has paid off!



Or has it?

