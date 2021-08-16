'Neighbours' spoilers: Melanie Pearson's secret REVEALED?

Will Melanie Pearson's SCANDALOUS secret be exposed after Susan and Karl do some digging on Neighbours?

There's a MYSTERY surrounding Melanie Pearson's (played by Lucinda Cowden) previous employment history on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).



Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) are curious after hearing how Melanie has failed to list some of the big law firms she has worked for in the past on her CV.



WHY wouldn't she want to big-up her past work experience?



Karl turns detective and reveals to Susan that Melanie once had a very messy affair with her married boss while she was working as his Personal Assistant!



Susan's intrigued by Karl's discovery but is not sure that Melanie's past indescretions are really any of their business.



Unfortunately, it's not long before the gossip somehow reaches Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) and Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland).



As Sheila and Hendrix push for all the dirty details, Susan tries desperately to put a stop to the gossip.



Can Susan shutdown the neighbourhood gossip before word reaches Melanie's current legal eagle boyfriend Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney)...

Susan and Karl find themselves snooping into Melanie's past on Neighbours! (Image credit: Channel 5)

The competition continues between Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) for the affections of older woman Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton).



Amy is certainly enjoying the attention from the two fellas, even if Levi's bossy gran Sheila has made it very clear that she does not approve of cougar Amy's behaviour!



Ned feels like he needs to up his game since Amy and Levi have been getting along so well.



So he plans his own adventurous day out for him and Amy.



But will things quite go as planned when there's a work issue at Harold's Cafe for new manager Ned to deal with?



And of course, if Ned is unavailable to play, this could be Levi's gain.



After all, everything's fair in love and war... or something like that!

The competition continues between Ned and Levi over Amy on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Amy and Ned spend some quality time together on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.