'Neighbours' spoilers: Nicolette Stone COLLAPSES...

It's not looking good for pregnant Nicolette Stone when she collapses out in the vineyard.

Nicolette Stone (played by Charlotte Chimes) hopes that things are back on track between her and girlfriend Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) on Neighbours.



Nicolette messed things-up with her jealous behaviour when Chloe's ex-husband Pierce Greyson visited Erinsborough.



So pregnant Nicolette is thrilled when Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) convinces her to come out to the vineyard and spend some time with Chloe.



But Nicolette is unaware that Hendrix has a plan up his sleeve.



He is convinced that Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) has an ulterior motive where Chloe is concerned, and Hendrix is determined to shut it down!



However, Leo somehow manages to pull Chloe away for yet another business meeting about the reopening of the vineyard, so Nicolette decides to explore the grounds.

But disaster strikes when Nicolette is suddenly struck by stomach pains and collapses to the ground.

Hendrix attempts to sabotage Leo's plans by inviting Chloe's girlfriend Nicolette out to the vineyard on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Back on Ramsay Street, it's time for Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) and his girlfriend Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) to sit down and have a serious chat.



Toadie has been keeping his distance from Melanie since he had an upsetting flashback of his late wife Sonya.



Toadie realises he feels guilty at the thought of moving on and replacing Sonya with Melanie.



Melanie tries to convince Toadie that she would NEVER try to take Sonya's place.



Can Toadie work through his confused feelings? Or has his romance with Melanie reached the end of the road?

What does the future hold for Toadie and Melanie on Neighbours? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is still trying to make amends with Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) after THAT unfortunate incident involving his beloved house plant, Herbert.



Jane is unsure what more she can do to convince Clive to give her another chance.



It looks like this troubled couple are going to need a helping hand to get back on track!



Jane hopes Clive will give her another chance on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5