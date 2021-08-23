'Neighbours' spoilers: Nicolette Stone faces a BIG dilemma...

Nicolette Stone is shocked when Paul attempts to strike a deal with her on Neighbours! WHAT does he want?

It's been a few weeks since pregnant Nicolette Stone (played by Charlotte Chimes) fled from Erinsborough on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Nicolette felt betrayed after exposing an almost-affair between her fiancee Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and her ex-boyfriend Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano).



But now Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) has tracked down Nicolette in Canberra...



Paul has followed a tip-off from Nicolette's friend Audrey Hamilton (Zahra Newman) and followed Nicolette to one of her favourite parks in the city.



But the visiting businessman is in for a SHOCK when he finally comes face-to-face with Nicolette.



He discovers her baby bump is gone... Nicolette has already given birth!



Paul demands to be taken to see his granddaughter.



But Nicolette isn't about to let herself be bossed about by Paul again.



Desperate to see baby Isla and take her back to Erinsborough to see co-parents David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and his husband Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson), Paul makes Nicolette an offer she might not be able to refuse...

Nicolette faces a dilemma when desperate Paul attempts to strike a deal with her on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Back in Erinsborough, David is still feeling angry and frustrated not knowing if pregnant Nicolette will be found.



David's brother Leo (Tim Kano) witnesses him breaking down in Terese Willis's (Rebekah Elmaloglou) arms.



Even though the brothers are still at odds over Leo's feelings for Chloe, he is not giving up hope of making amends with David.



So Leo cooks-up a peace offering at Number 22 - some Japanese pancakes, once cooked by their great grandmother.



David slowly begins to thaw and the brothers are able to sit down and talk through their issues.



Leo isn't the only person that David needs to get back on track with.



David's husband Aaron is still feeling stung after their angry confrontation over Nicolette and the baby.



While Aaron seeks support from neighbour Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan), will David come around to peace talks with Aaron?

David and Leo have a heart-to-heart on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Aaron is still reeling from his angry confrontation with David on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Chloe overhears a conversation between Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) and Jesse Porter (Cameron Robbie) about the Quill Group deal.



She starts to feel excluded from Lassiters business since Harlow hasn't been keeping her updated.



Is ambitious Harlow deliberately trying to push executive assistant Chloe out of the picture?



Meanwhile, the potential Quill Group takeover bid is not yet a done deal.



Terese has mixed feelings about going ahead with the buy-in, since it brings back painful memories of how the rival hotel chain were responsible for the Lassiters explosion which killed Terese's son, Josh.



But after a heart-to-heart with Quill family member Jesse, will Terese reach a decision about the deal?



Chloe overhears Harlow and Jesse discussing the Quill business deal on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Terese has a heart-to-heart with Jesse on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.