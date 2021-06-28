'Neighbours' spoilers: Nicolette Stone is JEALOUS!

Nicolette Stone continues to feel threatened by the chemistry between Chloe and her ex-husband Pierce.

Nicolette Stone (played by Charlotte Chimes) is not happy about her girlfriend Chloe Brennan's (April Rose Pengilly) ex-husband Pierce Greyson (Don Hany) being back in Erinsborough on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Chloe and Pierce have been happily hanging out and reminiscing about their past.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Nicolette worries when Chloe starts to become distant.

Nicolette becomes paranoid it's because Pierce is working his charms on Chloe again, but Nicolette is unaware that Chloe is upset because it is her late mum Fay's birthday.



After Nicolette sees Chloe and Pierce together at The Waterhole, her jealousy gets the better of her.



Nicolette finds Chloe and Pierce's wedding photo album and her jealousy turns destructive...

Pierce supports Chloe as she remembers her late mum Fay on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Meanwhile, things are frosty between Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) and his girlfriend Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden).



Melanie is feeling hurt after discovering that Toadie literally sneaked-out of his own backyard to escape from her!



Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) try to help the couple get their relationship back on track and suggest doing separate activities.

So Susan and Melanie head to the spa at Lassiters, while Karl teams-up with Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) to take Toadie off for a boys' day out.



However, Toadie may soon wish he was back in Melanie's company when both outings don't go quite as planned!

The boys head-off to the footie on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Susan and Melanie get their facemasks on for some pampering at the spa on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Elsewhere, Kyle is still worried that his cousin Levi (Richie Morris) is planning to go off and confront the fellas who attacked him when he was younger.



Levi has assured Kyle he won't do anything in the heat of the moment.



But is Levi telling the truth?

Kyle is worried about Levi's quest to confront his attackers on Neighbours... (Image credit: Channel 5)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5