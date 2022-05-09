Neighbours spoilers: Pierce Greyson RETURNS!
By Simon Timblick
Airs Friday 20 May 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
Pierce Greyson (played by Tim Robards) is back on today's episode of Neighbours! (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Tim originally made his final appearance as businessman Pierce back in 2020.
He left the Melbourne based soap to move back to Sydney to be with his wife, Anna and their newborn daughter, Elle.
The character of Pierce was later recast with Don Hany taking over the role.
But now, Tim is back to reclaim the role for a final run before Neighbours wraps production next month.
"It was an absolute honour to be asked back to reprise my role as the OG Pierce Greyson!" says Tim.
"Covid state border restrictions resulted in my sudden departure and replacement back in 2020 for what should have been my last month of filming.
"So I’m beyond excited and grateful to get back and see the whole team whom I never got to say goodbye to. Now knowing the show is coming to an end, it’s such a privilege to be a part of it one last time."
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland) and his girlfriend, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) leave Ramsay Street behind for a trip to Sydney.
Mackenzie remains uneasy over Hendrix's decision NOT to tell his family about his diagnosis with pulmonary fibrosis.
Instead, Hendrix reminisces about happier times and takes Mackenzie for a trip down memory lane as he shows her around Sydney.
Hendrix is determined to keep his illness a secret from his loved-ones.
However, his younger sister, Alana (Molly Broadstock, from the Aussie comedy-drama series, Mustangs FC) starts to notice his strange behaviour...
Meanwhile, the family reunion is complete when Hendrix drops in on his mum, Lisa Rowthorn (Jane Allsop) and baby sister, Maeve.
Remember when Lisa arrived in Erinsborough and shook-up her ex, Pierce's new relationship with Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) a couple of years ago?
Lisa is delighted to see both Hendrix and Mackenzie.
But will a devastating discovery soon ruin the reunion?
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
