Neighbours spoilers: Pierce Greyson RETURNS!

Pierce Greyson (played by Tim Robards) is back on today's episode of Neighbours! (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Tim originally made his final appearance as businessman Pierce back in 2020.



He left the Melbourne based soap to move back to Sydney to be with his wife, Anna and their newborn daughter, Elle.



The character of Pierce was later recast with Don Hany taking over the role.



But now, Tim is back to reclaim the role for a final run before Neighbours wraps production next month.



"It was an absolute honour to be asked back to reprise my role as the OG Pierce Greyson!" says Tim.



"Covid state border restrictions resulted in my sudden departure and replacement back in 2020 for what should have been my last month of filming.



"So I’m beyond excited and grateful to get back and see the whole team whom I never got to say goodbye to. Now knowing the show is coming to an end, it’s such a privilege to be a part of it one last time."

Will Hendrix come clean to his family about his diagnosis on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland) and his girlfriend, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) leave Ramsay Street behind for a trip to Sydney.



Mackenzie remains uneasy over Hendrix's decision NOT to tell his family about his diagnosis with pulmonary fibrosis.



Instead, Hendrix reminisces about happier times and takes Mackenzie for a trip down memory lane as he shows her around Sydney.



Hendrix is determined to keep his illness a secret from his loved-ones.



However, his younger sister, Alana (Molly Broadstock, from the Aussie comedy-drama series, Mustangs FC) starts to notice his strange behaviour...

Hendrix is reunited with his dad Pierce and younger sister Alana on today's episode of Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Will Hendrix's mum Lisa discover the devastating truth on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, the family reunion is complete when Hendrix drops in on his mum, Lisa Rowthorn (Jane Allsop) and baby sister, Maeve.



Remember when Lisa arrived in Erinsborough and shook-up her ex, Pierce's new relationship with Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) a couple of years ago?



Lisa is delighted to see both Hendrix and Mackenzie.



But will a devastating discovery soon ruin the reunion?



It's g'day to Sydney on today's episode of Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5