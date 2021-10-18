'Neighbours' spoilers: Roxy Willis discovers Kyle's SECRET...

Roxy Willis (played by Zima Anderson) demands some answers after catching her boyfriend Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) on the phone with his ex-girlfriend, Georgia Brooks on Neighbours! (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Roxy is suddenly suspicious about Kyle's claim he is going away to Frankston for a few days on a fishing trip.



Put on the spot, Kyle has no choice but to come clean to Roxy and reveal the REAL reason he is visiting Frankston... and it is not what she thought at all!



As Roxy tries to process Kyle's news, he packs his bags and heads off on his trip.



But not before assuring worried Roxy that they'll face whatever happens next together.



Just WHAT is going on with Kyle?

Nicolette is afraid David and Aaron are trying to take baby Isla away from her on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Just when it looked like co-parents Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes), David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) had reached an understanding about their baby daughter Isla...



Aaron and David are starting to feel closer to Isla after a very shaky start to their new life as parents.



The fellas are ready to discuss a new parenting arrangement with Nicolette.



But it doesn't sit well with Nicolette, who starts to suspect the couple are trying to take Isla away from her...



Nicolette makes it clear that she will never grant David and Aaron anything more than 50/50 custody of Isla.



But after David loses his cool and calls out Nicolette for being unreasonable, it all kicks off...

Amy can't resist the chance to SNOOP on Levi and Felicity on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

The tension continues between Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) over the status of their relationship.



Amy is worried that Levi will want to break-up with her now that he has started dating firefighter Felicity Higgins (Isabella Giovinazzo).



Ned Willis (Ben Hall) is trying to play peacekeeper and has encouraged the pair to try and settle their differences before there's a BIG fallout.



The pair appear to have called a truce.



But then Amy catches a glimpse of a text message on Levi's phone sent from Felicity.



Suddenly she can't fight her jealousy or resist the temptation to SNOOP on the status of Levi and Felicity's new relationship.



But will Amy's snooping cause her to lose Levi for good?

