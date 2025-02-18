Neighbours spoilers: Sadie goes missing during a night out...

Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between February 24 to 27...

Neighbours spoilers, Holly Hoyland, Sadie Rodwell
There's unexpected DANGER for Holly and Sadie during a girls' night out on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Monday 24 February 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.

Max Ramsay (played by Ben Jackson) remains paranoid that it is only a matter of time before dangerous criminal Carter Haddon (Linc Hassler) tracks him down on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)...

But before then, Carter intends to send a chilling message to Max by targeting his nearest and dearest...

During a girls' night out at the Back Land Bar, unsuspecting Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan) are stalked by one of Carter's henchmen.

Things take a sinister turn when Sadie suddenly disappears from the bar, leaving her phone and handbag behind...

Neighbours spoilers, Max Ramsay, Holly Hoyland, Sadie Rodwell

Max is unaware that he is putting friends Holly and Sadie in DANGER on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Neighbours spoilers, Carter Haddon

Dangerous criminal Carter is on Max's trail on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 25 February 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.

Things are still tense between Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) and his fiancee, Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis).

Thanks to some meddling by Krista's half-sister, Fallon Morell (Kate Connick), Leo has found out the truth about the kiss between Krista and Sebastian Metcalfe.

Krista makes a grand gesture in an attempt to reconnect with Leo.

But will he join her for a romantic dance outside at the vineyard?

Meanwhile, Fallon's resentment towards Krista continues to grow.

But has SOMEONE figured out that Fallon has now secretly developed romantic feelings towards Leo...

Neighbours spoilers, Leo Tanaka, Krista Sinclair

Krista attempts to reconnect with fiance Leo on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Neighbours spoilers, Fallon Morell

Is Fallon secretly falling for her sister Krista's fiance Leo on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 26 February 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.

Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is enjoying temporarily working at Eirini Rising.

But has Roxy secretly got her sights set on a more permanent job back in Erinsborough?

While co-workers, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) and her husband Karl (Alan Fletcher), are still away, Roxy manages to get access to the log-in details for Susan's computer...

Just WHAT is Roxy's agenda when she decides to snoop through Susan's computer files?

Neighbours spoilers, Roxy Willis, Terese Willis

Terese is unaware that visiting Roxy has a secret agenda on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 27 February 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.

Jane Harris (Annie Jones) has a meeting coming-up, to discuss the future of her job at Erinsborough High School.

But she is distracted by the worry that her lover, Clint Hendry (Jason Wilder), remains the prime suspect over the theft of cleaning supplies from Eirini Rising.

Jane is certain that cleaner Clint has been falsely accused.

She is determined to clear his name.

Will the REAL thief finally be unmasked?

Neighbours spoilers, Jane Harris, Clint Hendry

Jane is determined to prove her lover Clint's innocence on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee

