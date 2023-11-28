Neighbours spoilers: SAVE Erinsborough High School!

Ramsay Street residents past and present unite to try and save Erinsborough High School from being demolished as ALL NEW Neighbours continues on Amazon Freevee!

Airs Monday 4 December 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



The word is out about the planned protest to try and save Erinsborough High School this week on Neighbours!



But which side will former school headmistress Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) choose?



Is there still time to save the school from the redevelopment plans of Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou)?

Are Terese's redevelopment plans about to be ruined by the school protest on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 5 December 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



The residents of Ramsay Street reel from the aftermath of a SHOCK happening during the protest to save Erinsborough High School...



Has the fate of the school building now been signed, sealed and delivered?



Meanwhile, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) have reached a decision about their future in Erinsborough.



But David still feels awkward over how he led neighbour Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West) to believe he is still a doctor.



Is he ready to come clean and admit what happened during with Gareth Bateman during that ill-fated trip to River Bend?

Jane's family is back together again on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 6 December 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) struggles with a web of emotions connected to the return of his ex-wife, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden).



Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is happy to have her family back together on Ramsay Street.



But a blissful reunion is interrupted by an unexpected ARREST!



Meanwhile, Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) and his wife Wendy (Candice Leask) are still struggling to move past the mistakes he made in the past...

There's BIG drama for Karl and Susan after the school protest on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 7 December 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Terese is on a mission to make amends with Jane after all the bad blood between the women over the redevelopment plans for the school.



But is Jane willing to forgive and forget businesswoman Terese's betrayal?



Wendy seeks advice from Susan over her anger towards Andrew.



Nicolette becomes suspicious that her ex-girlfriend, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) is hiding a SECRET!

