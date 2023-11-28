Neighbours spoilers: SAVE Erinsborough High School!

By Simon Timblick
published

Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for everything that happens on Neighbours between December 4 to 8...

Ramsay Street residents past and present unite to try and save Erinsborough High School from being demolished as ALL NEW Neighbours continues on Amazon Freevee! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Monday 4 December 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.

The word is out about the planned protest to try and save Erinsborough High School this week on Neighbours!

But which side will former school headmistress Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) choose?

Is there still time to save the school from the redevelopment plans of Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou)?

Neighbours spoilers, Terese Willis, Toadie Rebecchi

Are Terese's redevelopment plans about to be ruined by the school protest on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 5 December 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.

The residents of Ramsay Street reel from the aftermath of a SHOCK happening during the protest to save Erinsborough High School...

Has the fate of the school building now been signed, sealed and delivered?

Meanwhile, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) have reached a decision about their future in Erinsborough.

But David still feels awkward over how he led neighbour Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West) to believe he is still a doctor.

Is he ready to come clean and admit what happened during with Gareth Bateman during that ill-fated trip to River Bend?

Neighbours spoilers, Jane Harris

Jane's family is back together again on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 6 December 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.

Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) struggles with a web of emotions connected to the return of his ex-wife, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden).

Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is happy to have her family back together on Ramsay Street.

But a blissful reunion is interrupted by an unexpected ARREST!

Meanwhile, Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) and his wife Wendy (Candice Leask) are still struggling to move past the mistakes he made in the past...

Neighbours spoilers, Karl Kennedy, Susan Kennedy

There's BIG drama for Karl and Susan after the school protest on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 7 December 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.

Terese is on a mission to make amends with Jane after all the bad blood between the women over the redevelopment plans for the school.

But is Jane willing to forgive and forget businesswoman Terese's betrayal?

Wendy seeks advice from Susan over her anger towards Andrew.

Nicolette becomes suspicious that her ex-girlfriend, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) is hiding a SECRET!

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee

Simon Timblick
Simon Timblick
Writer

Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.

Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?

Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!


Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.

He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.


Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)


And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.