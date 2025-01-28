Neighbours spoilers: Sebastian declares his love for Krista!
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between February 3 to 6...
Airs Monday 3 February 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee
Will Krista Sinclair (played by Majella Davis) finally send Sebastian Metcalfe (Rarmian Newton) packing back to Sydney on Neighbours? (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)
Krista is shocked after Seb's kiss and his declaration of LOVE!
Krista makes it clear that she is happily engaged to Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) and only thinks of Seb as a friend.
But will he get the message?
Meanwhile, Krista is surprised by a visit from her half-sister, Fallon Morell (Kate Connick, the real-life daughter of singer Harry Connick Jr).
However, the family reunion doesn't get off to a happy start when Fallon witnesses the kiss between Krista and her own ex-boyfriend, Seb!
Uh-oh...
Airs Tuesday 4 February 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee
JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant) and his brother, Dex (Marley Williams), are still letting their uncle Taye (Lakota Johnson) hide out at Number 30.
Taye suggests the boys have a party, which makes JJ uneasy.
As the party starts to get out of control and both Dex and Taye get drunk, JJ tries to calm the situation.
But before he can, parents Cara (Sara West) and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) return home from their trip and are NOT happy by what they see...
Airs Wednesday 5 February 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee
Nell Rebecchi (Ayisha Salem-Towner) has already tried to warn her stepmum, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), that Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is not to be trusted.
So when Nell spies Paul looking a bit too close for comfort with his Lassiters employee Katrina Marshall (Farah Mak), the teenager seizes her chance to prove to Terese that Paul is cheating on her!
Is Terese in for more heartbreak because of Paul's womanising ways?
Airs Thursday 6 February 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee
Remember the Christmas cliffhanger when Cara saw her heavily pregnant sister, Chelsea (Viva Bianca), at the aiport.
Cara confides in friend Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) how she rejected Chelsea, when her previously conniving sister asked for help during their encounter at the aiport.
But is Cara now regretting her decision to turn her back on Chelsea?
PLUS, is there a chance that Chelsea could be pregnant with ex-lover Paul's baby??
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee
