Neighbours spoilers: Shane Ramsay RETURNS!
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Wednesday 13 July 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
Shane Ramsay (played by original cast member Peter O'Brien) returns to Erinsborough for the first time in 35 years on today's episode of Neighbours! (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But what brings the one-time gardener and chauffeur back to his old neighbourhood?
Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) has been feeling totally down-in-the-dumps over everything that's been happening with his son, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda), still behind bars at Warrinor Prison.
However, things are looking-up when Paul bumps into Shane at Lassiters!
The old friends catch-up at Paul's penthouse and reminisce about the days of the classic Ramsay versus Robinson feud.
But Shane soon reveals the REAL reason that he is back in town.
He has an intriguing business proposal for Paul.
WHAT is it?
Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts), Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) and Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) fear for their lives as bad girl, Emma McIver (Jessica Clarke) continues to hold them at gunpoint.
Freya must agree to Emma's demands.
Or else, doctor David will pay the price in prison...
While David's life hangs in the balance at Warrinor Prison, the ladies realise they need to do something to take down Emma.
But will their plan work in time to save David from a terrible fate at the hands of dangerous inmate, Dan Waskett (Kaden Hartcher)?
It's just a few weeks until the wedding of Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) and Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden).
But for some reason, visiting family friend, Harold Bishop (Ian Smith), is not on board with legal eagle Toadie's plans to marry Melanie.
When Harold continues to avoid the wedding planning sessions, Melanie becomes suspicious that there's something going on.
However, Melanie gets much more than she bargained for when Harold reveals what's really on his mind and delivers some harsh home truths...
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
