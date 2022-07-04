Neighbours spoilers: Shane Ramsay RETURNS!

Shane Ramsay (played by original cast member Peter O'Brien) returns to Erinsborough for the first time in 35 years on today's episode of Neighbours! (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But what brings the one-time gardener and chauffeur back to his old neighbourhood?



Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) has been feeling totally down-in-the-dumps over everything that's been happening with his son, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda), still behind bars at Warrinor Prison.



However, things are looking-up when Paul bumps into Shane at Lassiters!



The old friends catch-up at Paul's penthouse and reminisce about the days of the classic Ramsay versus Robinson feud.



But Shane soon reveals the REAL reason that he is back in town.



He has an intriguing business proposal for Paul.



WHAT is it?

The hostage HORROR continues at Number 24 on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts), Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) and Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) fear for their lives as bad girl, Emma McIver (Jessica Clarke) continues to hold them at gunpoint.



Freya must agree to Emma's demands.



Or else, doctor David will pay the price in prison...



While David's life hangs in the balance at Warrinor Prison, the ladies realise they need to do something to take down Emma.



But will their plan work in time to save David from a terrible fate at the hands of dangerous inmate, Dan Waskett (Kaden Hartcher)?

Melanie confronts Harold and hears some cruel home truths on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

It's just a few weeks until the wedding of Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) and Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden).



But for some reason, visiting family friend, Harold Bishop (Ian Smith), is not on board with legal eagle Toadie's plans to marry Melanie.



When Harold continues to avoid the wedding planning sessions, Melanie becomes suspicious that there's something going on.



However, Melanie gets much more than she bargained for when Harold reveals what's really on his mind and delivers some harsh home truths...

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5

The series is also available to stream on My5