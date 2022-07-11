Neighbours spoilers: Shane Ramsay uncovers SHOCK SECRETS about Paul...

Will Shane Ramsay change his mind about going into business with Paul on Neighbours?

Shane Ramsay (played by original series star Peter O'Brien) is back in Erinsborough and looking to go into business with Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) on Neighbours.



One-time gardener and chauffeur Shane has come into a bit of money since he lived on Ramsay Street in the 80s.



So now he's ready to become an equal partner with Paul at Lassiters Hotel!



Paul is excited about Shane's proposal of a Robinson/Ramsay team-up.



However, behind-the-scenes, Shane has been doing a background check on Paul.



After Paul's arch-rival, local lawyer Tim Collins (Ben Anderson), hands Shane a whole load of damning dossiers about Paul's bad behaviour over the years, Shane starts to see his old mate in a whole new light.



Will Shane change his mind about the proposed business partnership?

Tim dishes the dirt on Paul to Shane on today's episode of Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) is furious when she hears from husband, Karl (Alan Fletcher), that his one-time lover, Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte), is using their daughter, Holly, as a bargaining tool.



Once again, Susan tries to convince her eldest son, Mal (Benji McNair), that he is making a mistake getting mixed-up with Izzy, given her terrible track record for trouble.



Unfortunately, it appears that Mal has fallen head-over-heels for Izzy, who claims she is a changed woman.



Is there the real possibility that Karl and Susan will have to officially welcome Izzy into the Kennedy family?

Mal is all loved-up with new girlfriend Izzy on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) refuses to give up on his relationship with Jane Harris (Annie Jones).



But Clive doesn't manage to make much progress when Jane's protective son, Byron Stone (Joe Klocek), gets involved and warns Clive to leave his mum alone!



Jane is unsure they can repair their relationship after what she found out about Clive's past connection to Danielle Pendlebury.



Could this be the end of the road for Clive and Jane?

Clive clashes with Byron over Jane on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

