Neighbours spoilers: Susan and Karl finally return to Ramsay Street!

Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between March 10 to 13...

Susan and Karl return home to a whole LOT of drama this week on Neighbours!

Airs Monday 10 March 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.

Shane Ramsay (played by Peter O'Brien) returns again to Erinsborough on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)

Shane is worried about the disappearance of his son, Max (Ben Jackson), who hasn't been seen since his run-in with criminal, Carter Haddon.

Shane soon clashes with copper Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will), who he accuses of not properly looking for missing Max...

Meanwhile, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is unaware that the fella she met in Darwin, Lachie (Jack Hayes), is one of Carter's henchmen!

Shane returns and clashes with copper Andrew on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Airs Tuesday 11 March 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.

Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) and her husband, Karl (Alan Fletcher), are finally back home on Ramsay Street!

But it's not a happy homecoming...

Thanks to Roxy's secret SABOTAGE, Susan discovers she is being blamed for a number of errors at Eirini Rising!

A disillusioned Susan soon starts to question whether working at the retirement home is still the right job for her...

Meanwhile, Karl has recovered after his cycling accident in Italy.

But why is the doctor secretly popping so many painkillers?

Susan remains unaware that Roxy is after her job at Eirini Rising on Neighbours!
Airs Wednesday 12 March 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.

Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) is surprised when she bumps into Sebastian Metcalfe (Rarmian Newton).

Isn't he supposed to be in Sydney at a rehab centre to deal with his drug addiction?

Krista is unaware that her own sister, Fallon Morell (Kate Connick), has invited Sebastian back to town, in order to stir-up trouble between Krista and her fiance, Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano).

After some more meddling from Fallon, Leo happens to catch Sebastian and Krista together.

And he is NOT happy!

Uh-oh...

Leo and fiancee Krista argue over the return of Sebastian on Neighbours...

Airs Thursday 13 March 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.

Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) is back in town to report some heartbreaking family news...

But while he's back, Toadie clashes with his ex-wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), over her plans to let her ex-husband , Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), move back into Number 22.

Toadie does not want his teenage daughter, Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner), living anywhere near THAT man!

However, Paul has a suggestion which he hopes Toadie will approve of.

Will Toadie agree to let Nell stay on in Erinsborough with Terese and Paul?

Will Toadie agree to Nell living with Terese and Paul on Neighbours?

Toadie returns to Ramsay Street with some sad family news on Neighbours...

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video

