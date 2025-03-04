Neighbours spoilers: Susan and Karl finally return to Ramsay Street!
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between March 10 to 13...
Airs Monday 10 March 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Shane Ramsay (played by Peter O'Brien) returns again to Erinsborough on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)
Shane is worried about the disappearance of his son, Max (Ben Jackson), who hasn't been seen since his run-in with criminal, Carter Haddon.
Shane soon clashes with copper Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will), who he accuses of not properly looking for missing Max...
Meanwhile, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is unaware that the fella she met in Darwin, Lachie (Jack Hayes), is one of Carter's henchmen!
Airs Tuesday 11 March 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) and her husband, Karl (Alan Fletcher), are finally back home on Ramsay Street!
But it's not a happy homecoming...
Thanks to Roxy's secret SABOTAGE, Susan discovers she is being blamed for a number of errors at Eirini Rising!
A disillusioned Susan soon starts to question whether working at the retirement home is still the right job for her...
Meanwhile, Karl has recovered after his cycling accident in Italy.
But why is the doctor secretly popping so many painkillers?
Airs Wednesday 12 March 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) is surprised when she bumps into Sebastian Metcalfe (Rarmian Newton).
Isn't he supposed to be in Sydney at a rehab centre to deal with his drug addiction?
Krista is unaware that her own sister, Fallon Morell (Kate Connick), has invited Sebastian back to town, in order to stir-up trouble between Krista and her fiance, Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano).
After some more meddling from Fallon, Leo happens to catch Sebastian and Krista together.
And he is NOT happy!
Uh-oh...
Airs Thursday 13 March 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) is back in town to report some heartbreaking family news...
But while he's back, Toadie clashes with his ex-wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), over her plans to let her ex-husband , Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), move back into Number 22.
Toadie does not want his teenage daughter, Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner), living anywhere near THAT man!
However, Paul has a suggestion which he hopes Toadie will approve of.
Will Toadie agree to let Nell stay on in Erinsborough with Terese and Paul?
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
