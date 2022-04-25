Neighbours spoilers: Terese Willis has an UNEXPECTED visitor!

Is Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) about to find her job at Lassiters on the line on Neighbours? (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Terese has been set-up by her ex, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) to take the fall, after Fashion Week ended in SCANDAL.



Terese is convinced that Paul knows more than he's letting on about the shady dealings of business woman, Montana Marcel.



But the hotel manager may be too late to save herself, when superboss, Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell) unexpectedly arrives at Lassiters.



And she is not happy!



As Lucy tries to get to the bottom of what went wrong with Fashion Week, her older brother, Paul, delights in stirring the pot and making the situation even worse for Terese.



Terese denies all knowledge of Montana's fraud and tax invasion issues.



But the scandal does not look good for the reputation of Lassiters.



Will Lucy have no choice but to sack Terese?

Lucy Robinson returns to Erinsborough on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) is determined to dig up some dirt on Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett).



She refuses to forgive him after he deliberately sabotaged her blossoming romance with Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson).



Nicolette's mum, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) warns her to drop her grudge against Glen.



But Nicolette refuses and goes straight to private investigator, John Wong (Harry Tseng).



Nicolette knows that Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) previously hired John to investigate Glen.



She's determined to find out what Glen is hiding.



Will Nicolette manage to convince John to reveal what he discovered while digging into Glen's past?

Glen discovers that Nicolette is SNOOPING into his past on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) is reeling from the discovery that she and husband, Karl (Alan Fletcher) can kiss goodbye to that $200,000 from their retirement fund.



And it's all Karl's fault!



If only he hadn't gone against Susan's wishes and invested the money with dodgy businesswoman, Montana Marcel.



Karl realises he's made a terrible mistake and attempts to redeem himself with Susan.



However, after legal eagle, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) is the bearer of bad news about their money, Susan SNAPS...



She kicks Karl out of the house!

Toadie has bad news for Karl and Susan about their money on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5