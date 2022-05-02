Neighbours spoilers: The arrival of the Rodwell family causes CHAOS!

The Rodwell family don't get the friendly welcome they were hoping for when they move into Number 26 on Neighbours...

The Rodwell family is moving into Number 26 on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Which may not bode well since policeman dad, Andrew (Lloyd Will) has had plenty of run-ins with the residents of Ramsay Street in the past.



Then there's the police sergeant's teenager daughter, Sadie (Emerald Chan), who started a fire at Erinsborough High School a while ago.



Even so, mum Wendy (Candice Leask) is confident they can win their new neighbours over with a good 'ol backyard BBQ.



However, given all the other drama that is happening on the Street right now, it's bad timing with the BBQ invites.



And it's not long before the Rodwell family discover that they are far from welcome on Ramsay Street...

Sadie does not get a warm welcome on today's episode of Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Things are still on shaky ground between Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) and his long-lost daughter, Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson).



Kiri is not yet ready to face Alan, the man she has always believed is her birth dad.



Kiri's mum, Barbara (Wendy Mocke) knows it's time for her to face the music too and see if she can save her marriage to Alan.



As the recently dropped bombshell hangs over them both, it looks like Kiri and Glen are far from forming a daughter/father relationship...

Things are still awkward between Glen, Kiri and Barbara on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

The last thing that Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland) needs is the Rodwell family moving in next door.



If it wasn't for firestarter Sadie, then Hendrix wouldn't now be in need of a lung transplant after being exposed to smoke during the blaze at Erinsborough High School.



Hendrix's girlfriend, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) plus Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) try to keep his mind off the Rodwells, fearful it could trigger another coughing fit.



Unfortunately, when teenager Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) visits the Kennedy house to try and clear the air over the previous trouble she caused between Hendrix and Mackenzie, it leads to a SHOCK showdown on Ramsay Street...

The Kennedy family find themselves at the centre of BIG drama on today's episode of Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5