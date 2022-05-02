Neighbours spoilers: The arrival of the Rodwell family causes CHAOS!
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Friday 13 May 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
The Rodwell family is moving into Number 26 on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Which may not bode well since policeman dad, Andrew (Lloyd Will) has had plenty of run-ins with the residents of Ramsay Street in the past.
Then there's the police sergeant's teenager daughter, Sadie (Emerald Chan), who started a fire at Erinsborough High School a while ago.
Even so, mum Wendy (Candice Leask) is confident they can win their new neighbours over with a good 'ol backyard BBQ.
However, given all the other drama that is happening on the Street right now, it's bad timing with the BBQ invites.
And it's not long before the Rodwell family discover that they are far from welcome on Ramsay Street...
Things are still on shaky ground between Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) and his long-lost daughter, Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson).
Kiri is not yet ready to face Alan, the man she has always believed is her birth dad.
Kiri's mum, Barbara (Wendy Mocke) knows it's time for her to face the music too and see if she can save her marriage to Alan.
As the recently dropped bombshell hangs over them both, it looks like Kiri and Glen are far from forming a daughter/father relationship...
The last thing that Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland) needs is the Rodwell family moving in next door.
If it wasn't for firestarter Sadie, then Hendrix wouldn't now be in need of a lung transplant after being exposed to smoke during the blaze at Erinsborough High School.
Hendrix's girlfriend, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) plus Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) try to keep his mind off the Rodwells, fearful it could trigger another coughing fit.
Unfortunately, when teenager Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) visits the Kennedy house to try and clear the air over the previous trouble she caused between Hendrix and Mackenzie, it leads to a SHOCK showdown on Ramsay Street...
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
