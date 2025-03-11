Neighbours spoilers: There's BIG drama as the Aussie soap celebrates its 40th Anniversary!

Get ready for plenty of nostalgia with a special week of episodes celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Aussie soap Neighbours!

Airs Monday 17 March 2025



There are some blasts-from-the-past this week on Neighbours as the Aussie soap celebrates its 40th Anniversary!



Nell Rebecchi's (played by Ayisha Salem-Towner) artwork exhibition, 'The Story Of Erinsborough', takes over the Lassiters Complex.



Nell's boyfriend, JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant), is surprised when he encounters a MYSTERY woman, Agnes Adair (played by Anne Charleston), viewing the artwork.



Agnes happens to look eerily similar to Harold Bishop's (Ian Smith) late wife, Madge!



Meanwhile, Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) wakes-up on the morning of her wedding to Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) next to... Sebastian Metcalfe (Rarmian Newton)!



It looks like Krista and Sebastian did more than just kiss the night before...



Have both Sebastian and Krista's scheming sister, Fallon Morell (Kate Connick), managed to jeopardise the Big Day?

Airs Tuesday 18 March 2025



Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) demands a paternity test after coming face-to-face with his ex-fiancee, Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca), and her newborn baby, Thomas!



Chelsea has been tracked down by her sister Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West) and her wife, Remi (Naomi Rukavina).



But WHO is the father of Chelsea's baby?



Does Paul now have an EIGHTH offspring?



Or could Chelsea's other ex-lover, Jeffrey Swan (Tim Potter) be the dad?

Airs Wednesday 19 March 2025



There's life-threatening DANGER for Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson), Max Ramsay (Ben Jackson), Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux), Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) and Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan)...



The friends are trapped after criminal Lachie Jones (Jack Hayes) sets fire to the garage!



Byron faces a devastating life-or-death dilemma when he must decide whether to save his sister Nicolette or girlfriend Sadie from the flames...

Airs Thursday 20 March 2025



Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) and her husband Karl (Alan Fletcher) are in for a shock when they discover dodgy doctor family relative, Darcy Tyler (Mark Rafferty), is back on Ramsay Street!



Darcy is discovered to be the new rental tenant at Number 22.



Darcy claims he has returned to right the wrongs of his past.



But is that really the truth?

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video