'Neighbours' spoilers: Toadie Rebecchi and Melanie break-up?

Toadie Rebecchi is angry with girlfriend Melanie on Neighbours today.

Could this be the end for Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Maloney) and Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) on Neighbours? (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)

The couple only recently went public with their relationship.

But now it looks like they could be history after Toadie discovers Melanie accidentally put his son Hugo in danger on Ramsay Street.

Melanie feels awful that she took her eyes off Hugo and his sister Nell while she was busy arguing with angry Angela Lane (Amanda Harrison).

So she decides to solve Toadie’s dilemma by offering to end their relationship!

Will Toadie agree and give Melanie her marching orders?

Hugo ran off while Melanie was arguing with Angela on yesterday's episode of Neighbours... (Image credit: Channel 5)

Down at The Flamingo Bar, manager Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is under pressure to keep the profits up over the winter.

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) have already given Amy another chance after finding out about THAT scandal she was involved in up in Cairns.

So she can’t let them down!

However, little does Amy know but Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is still secretly plotting against her boss.

Roxy still thinks she’d make a better bar manager than Amy, but the question is, what trouble is Roxy planning to cause for Amy?

Amy is under pressure at The Flamingo Bar on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Meanwhile, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) has had just about enough of houseguest Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) and his annoying habits.

She intends to find a way to send Clive and his favourite houseplant Herbert packing.

Trouble is, Nicolette’s mum Jane Harris (Annie Jones) won’t hear a bad word said against her fella, Clive.

But that doesn’t stop scheming Nicolette from coming-up with a plan to get Clive out of the Brennan house sooner rather than later. Naughty!

Nicolette wants Clive and his beloved pot plant Herbert gone on Neighbours! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5