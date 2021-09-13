'Neighbours' spoilers: Toadie Rebecchi and Rose Walker KISS!

WHAT will Toadie Rebecchi do after Rose confesses her true feelings on Neighbours?

Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Maloney) is all mixed-up after being kissed by Rose Walker (Lucy Durack) on Neighbours (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).

Rose has secretly been on a mission to woo back Toadie since she returned to Erinsborough.

Has she now got her man?

Not quite!

Toadie is in a right ‘ol muddle after the kiss.

Especially after publicist Rose confesses that she seized her chance to work on the Shorts and Briefs Film Festival, knowing it would mean she could spend time with Toadie again.



Legal eagle Toadie is clearly still attracted to Rose.



But he feels super-guilty about betraying his girlfriend Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden).



Especially when Melanie is still recovering in hospital after that unfortunate accident at the Film Festival launch party.



Toadie's guilty conscience soon gets the better of him and he decides to come clean about the kiss to Melanie...



How will Melanie react to Toadie's betrayal?



Melanie is heartbroken when Toadie makes a confession on today's episode of Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is thrilled with her new job as Executive Liaison at Lassiters.



It's a role that Harlow's grandad Paul (Stefan Dennis) created especially for her.



However, many of the staff at Lassiters aren't happy about Harlow's new role and see the job promotion as nothing but nepotism!



Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) has her own concerns.



As the existing Executive Assistant, Chloe secretly fears Paul may be trying to push her out and replace her with Harlow.



Their job roles are certainly very similar!



Chloe takes her concerns to HR Manager, Prafalla Sahu (Ravi Chand).



Paul is less than impressed when Prafalla calls a meeting with Paul and his wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) to discuss the matter.



Paul digs in his heels when the HR Manager suggests the hotel bosses reverse Harlow's promotion.



But it looks like the angry staff of Lassiters are about to take matters into their own hands...

Chloe is worried about her job and arranges a meeting with HR on Neighbours. (Image credit: Endemol)

Argh! Lassiters is suddenly thrown into CHAOS on today's episode of Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.