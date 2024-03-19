Neighbours spoilers: WHO does Chelsea put in DANGER?

Airs Monday 25 March 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Holly Hoyland (played by Lucinda Armstrong Hall) has got her eye on Felix Rodwell (James Beaufort) on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



But when Holly flirts with Felix during his 'Welcome To Ramsay Street' party at Number 26, it doesn't go down well with Felix's girlfriend, Jools Halliday (Eva Seymour)!



Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan) continues to keep her new romance with Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux) a secret from her family.



At Lassiters, Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca) is left fuming after rival Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) is asked to make a big presentation about the success of her Longest Lie-In event.

Airs Tuesday 26 March 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Chelsea is determined to sabotage Krista's video presentation for the Lassiters Global Group.



But cunning Chelsea's drastic actions accidentally leave Krista in terrible DANGER...



JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant) has developed a bond with new neighbour, Felix.



Is the teenager now willing to keep Felix's robbery plans a secret?



Sadie and Byron's blossoming romance is about to be exposed when someone close to home catches the pair getting HOT and heavy!

Airs Wednesday 27 March 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) remains puzzled by her boyfriend, Haz Devkar's (Shiv Palekar), strange behaviour in the aftermath of the break-in at Harold's Cafe.



Haz has an angry reaction when Mackenzie suggests installing security cameras at the Cafe.



But Mackenzie doesn't realise half of what's going on with a suddenly paranoid Haz...



Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) is afraid how Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) will react when he returns home and discovers the truth about what happened between her and ex-husband, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney).

Airs Thursday 28 March 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and his son, Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano), have been at odds since Paul's ruthless behaviour was exposed on the day of David's funeral.



However, a TERRIBLE turn of events at Lassiters brings father and son closer together again.



Could this be a new start for Paul and Leo?



Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is struggling with the long-distance between her and fiance, Mike Young (Guy Pearce), who is working in the UK.



But Jane's daughter Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) has a SEXY idea how the long-distance couple can keep things spicy!



Meanwhile, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) gets a blast-from-the-past when he receives a phonecall and hears the voice of his dead husband David on the line...

