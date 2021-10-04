'Neighbours' spoilers: WHO does Hendrix Greyson confide in?

Hendrix Greyson (played by Benny Turland) has more than a hangover on the morning after the night before on Neighbours (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Hendrix is overcome with guilt after his friend and neighbour Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is left with a twisted ankle after being accidentally pushed to the ground by an out-of-control Hendrix during their night out.



It's not long before Roxy's angry boyfriend Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) hears how Hendrix put Roxy in danger.



But when Kyle confronts Hendrix on Ramsay Street about his bad behaviour, he's in for a shock when the lad tries to provoke him into a fight!



Will Kyle get the bottom of what's going on with his Hendrix's reckless behaviour?

Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) reckons it would be a nice idea to invite Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) and his girlfriend Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) to lunch, to celebrate the couple getting back together.



Unfortunately, Susan's husband Karl (Alan Fletcher) is holding a grudge as he suspects Melanie of THEFT!



Melanie told Karl she left his cut of the Film Festival prize money in an envelope on the livingroom table at Number 28.



But now the money has gone missing and Karl suspects Melanie is trying to pull a swifty on him!



To Susan's horror and embarassment, the lunch celebration is about to take a TERRIBLE turn...

Levi Canning (Richie Morris) and Ned Willis (Ben Hall) both feel terrible that they left girlfriend Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) alone on her first night in her new apartment.



So the fellas decide to make it up to Amy by throwing her a SURPRISE housewarming party.



But the surprise is on the trio when nobody else can make it!



However, Amy soon has an idea of how she, Levi and Ned can have their own private party.



What does Amy have in mind??

