'Neighbours' spoilers: WHO does Nicolette Stone ATTACK?

Ker-splash! Somebody gets a drenching when they push Nicolette Stone too far on Neighbours!

on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, one Erinsborough local makes a BIG mistake when they clash with the fiery red head!



Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) invites some of the Ramsay Street residents to his pitch lunch at the winery, to try and attract potential investors.



The event gets off to a good start with the help of plenty of eager assistance from Leo's sort-of girlfriend, Britney Barnes (Montana Cox).



Unfortunately, an appearance by neighbourhood busybody, Vera Punt (Sally-Anne Upton) quickly puts the cat among the pigeons.



Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden), Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and her daughter, Nicolette all get a tongue-lashing from Vera.



But Vera soon pushes Nicolette too far, causing her to fight back!



Things get wet and WILD when Nicolette and Vera clash at the winery on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) was thrilled when her mum, Gemma (Beth Buchanan) turned-up for a visit.



But her joy is short-lived after Roxy discovers that Gemma has come to try and convince her daughter NOT to marry Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan)!



Gemma reckons the young couple are moving their relationship along too fast.



Roxy is deeply hurt and immediately shuts her mum out of the wedding plans, including wedding dress shopping.



Kyle's gran, Sheila (Colette Mann) tries to play peacekeeper and warns Gemma that she needs to support Roxy or risk losing her daughter...



Will Roxy and Gemma make amends?

Gemma does not approve of Roxy and Kyle's wedding plans on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is on the warpath after she discovers her sort-of sister, Roxy has not asked her to be a bridesmaid at her wedding.



To be fair, Roxy did try to ask Harlow before.



But yet again, Harlow was in a mood and didn't want to talk.



Harlow storms into The Waterhole, where Roxy is celebrating with Sheila and bridesmaid, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone).



How will Roxy react to Harlow's angry outburst?

Harlow is furious when she finds out Roxy hasn't asked her to be a bridesmaid on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5